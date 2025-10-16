Commanders WR Terry McLaurin 'trending' toward playing v

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was on the practice field for the first time since suffering a quadriceps injury in Washington's win over the Raiders on Sept. 21. HT Image

McLaurin missed training camp in a contract holdout and has 10 receptions, third on the team behind Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz , entering Sunday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think he would come back and contribute in the way that he does," quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "Obviously we get him back, would be good for us offensively."

McLaurin had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in his only game against the Cowboys last season, but Dallas has undergone massive changes with a new head coach , defensive coordinator and traded top defensive player Micah Parsons to the Packers in August.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin is "trending the right way" toward playing this week.

Samuel was active Monday in a loss to the Chicago Bears despite a heel injury but caught only four passes for 15 yards. The Commanders placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve with a groin injury because Quinn said it "didn't respond" after being given several weeks to rehab the injury.

Daniels said "it's been tough" with multiple wide receiver injuries. He credits Luke McCaffrey for making the most of his opportunities. He's averaging a team-high 22.4 yards on eight receptions with three touchdowns.

"He probably has the two most wide-open touchdowns I've ever seen, so salute to Luke," Daniels said. "Every time we need a big play to be made, Luke's stepping up making that play."

