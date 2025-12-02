OnlyFans model claims her grandma lifted Christmas ban after knowing she earns $100,000 a month

An OnlyFans model claimed that she was re-invited to a Christmas party at her grandmother’s house after the elderly woman discovered how much she earns in a month. Amber O’Donnell from South Yorkshire, UK, shared screenshots of text messages claiming they are from her grandma. OnlyFans model Amber O’Donnell, who claims she earns $100,000 a month. (X/@AmberOdonnelll)

It all started with a post O’Donnell shared on November 29 captioned, “Great. Can I be anyone’s plus 1 this Christmas I’ve just been disowned.” She shared a screenshot of a text, apparently from her grandma, that read, “Hello love your mum just told me about your new job? What's an only fan?”

The next message showed the woman discovering OnlyFans on Google, and the subsequent message uninvited O’Donnell from the Christmas party.

On December 1, O’Donnell, however, posted that she was re-invited, tweeting, “Nana saw the bag and switched up real quick.”

The first text, which she claimed was from her grandma, read, “Is it true you're making 100k a month on only fan????”

The second one said, “Good Lord I didn't realise you were making that much money Amber sweetheart. Grandad says if you buy him a new Volvo you can still come for Christmas ha ha lol.”

How much is she earning?

While replying to a comment by an X user, Amber O’Donnell shared an income graph that shows gross earnings of over $ 100,000 in November 2025.

O’Donnell’s post about her conversation with her grandmother has taken social media by storm. Many supported her and criticised her grandmother. A few accused her of faking the tweet for social media clout.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)