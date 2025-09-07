OnlyFans model offers 88 lakh to find a husband, 2.64 crore for 'impregnation deal'

A 33-year-old OnlyFans content creator is offering a $100,000 (approximately ₹88 lakh) reward to anyone who can successfully find her a husband. California-based creator Aella announced the unusual offer on her Substack, promising six figures to whoever introduces her to the right man. If marriage is not in the cards, she is also offering $300,000 (around ₹2.64 crore) for arranging an “impregnation deal”. The OnlyFans creator described her approach as “romance capitalism”.(Instagram/@aellaslife)

“I’ll pay you $100k to get me married, or $300k to arrange an impregnation deal,” Aella revealed on her Substack last month. “If you recommend me a guy and I end up marrying him, I’ll pay you $100k,” she added, as per a report by the New York Post.

Aella admitted she is no ordinary dater. Despite attracting plenty of attention, she said her standards make finding “the one” tricky. “I’m a very weird person. It hasn’t been hard to find people to date, or men willing to marry me, but ‘people I want to marry’ is a vanishingly small group,” she said.

The 33-year-old shared her wish list for Mr Right. “I’d like a man who’s fully committed to polyamory with space for a primary partner, and with ominous sexuality, who’s in a similar enough wealth tier to me that I don’t have to financially support him, who wants kids, and who’s fully self accepting,” she continued.

Aella further laid down strict rules. To get the reward money, one must recommend a candidate she hasn’t already considered and fill out her date-me survey. Anyone caught lying or breaking the rules, that’s an automatic breakup, she warned.

‘Romance capitalism’

The OnlyFans model insisted that the reward is worth the cost. “$100k is not trivial for me, net-worth wise. But if I imagine I’m already happily married in the future, and you asked ‘would you have paid 100k to meet your husband?’ I imagine I’d say yes without hesitation,” she said.

And for those thinking bigger, she has another offer: a $300,000 payout if someone arranges a $10 million post-tax deal for her to bear and raise a child as a single mother.

The 33-year-old described her approach as “romance capitalism”. She also defended her idea, saying that “people treat matchmaking like it’s magical,” expecting “your hands touch, and then your eyes lock, and then there’s something ineffable between you.”

“That’s nice, but… unrealistic,” she said, arguing that in 2025, “we can do better than just the person who happened to be walking down the street.”