Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
OnlyFans creator meets her ‘No. 1 fan’ who spent 30 lakh on her: ‘This is just pathetic’

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 11, 2025 12:49 PM IST

A content creator on OnlyFans shared a video of her interaction with her “No. 1 fan”, who spent lakhs on her. The video has angered people.

OnlyFans (OF) has gained massive popularity for its adult-oriented material. Numerous people worldwide use this platform as a source of income through subscriptions and tips. Though it has faced significant criticism over content moderation and ethical concerns, the platform is only thriving, fueling the virtual interactions between creator and audience. In a recent video, however, a content creator of OF invited her "No. 1 fan", who has spent thousands of dollars on her, to meet her in real life. The video has divided the internet, with some slamming the context of the video and others expressing their suspicion of the man.

An OnlyFans content creator with her "biggest fan." (Instagram/@abigail_lutz3 )
Abigail Lutz shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Finally met my biggest fan!” In the clip, Lutz asks her fan to introduce himself, and he says his name is Big Tony. He reveals that he has spent $35,000 (approximately 30 lakh) on her through OF.

Also Read: ‘Break up on the spot’: Subscribing to OnlyFans is cheating, say women, men disagree: Report

As the video progresses, Lutz shakes hands with Big Tony and exclaims, “They’re soft. I finally got to touch them.”

Take a look at the video that many labelled as disturbing:

What did social media say?

“That was uncomfortable to watch,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “She is so creeped out by him. I wonder how much security she had with her while he was there. This dude needs serious help.” A third commented, “He’s exactly what everyone pictured him looking like.” “A fourth joined, “This needs to stop.” A fifth wrote, “Dude, I hate the world we live in. This is just pathetic.”

Also Read: ‘OnlyFans is destroying this generation’: Adult star Bonnie Blue claims she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Watch

What is OnlyFans?

According to the website, it is a “platform built for creators and fans.” The markers claim the platform has over three million creators who monetize their content “safely and securely.”

The platform was in the news when it was revealed that eight creators using OF came together to rent a luxury mansion in Miami and turn it into a thriving content hub. According to the New York Post, their venture attracted unwanted attention, forcing them to hire security for their safety.

