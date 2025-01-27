‘Break up on the spot’: Subscribing to OnlyFans is cheating, say women, men disagree: Report

Recent data has uncovered that many Australians view the consumption of adult content on platforms like OnlyFans as a form of cheating in relationships, with a stark divide between men and women. According to research, 56 percent of women believe subscribing to an OnlyFans account is "definitely cheating," compared to just 38 percent of men, according to the New York Post. The research was conducted to study the growing influence of platforms like OnlyFan.(Pexel)

The survey, conducted ahead of news.com.au’s Great Aussie Debate, revealed that 48 percent of men consider it cheating depending on the type of interactions involved, while only 36 percent of women share this sentiment. Meanwhile, just 9 percent of women and 15 percent of men feel that interacting with OnlyFans stars or consuming their content is “normal” for those in relationships.

This research sheds light on the growing influence of platforms like OnlyFans, where millions of adult content creators make a living. The survey sample of 1,870 Australians, alongside street interviews, has shown a sharp divide on what constitutes cheating when it comes to adult content consumption.

Financial aspect to cheating

One activewear-clad woman interviewed stated that it could be cheating, but it depends on the type of explicit content her partner was watching. Her friend, also in workout gear, agreed, adding that how much money was spent also played a significant role. "If you're paying for something, interacting and have a particular person of interest, that’s definitely cheating," she said.

On the other hand, two men who were asked whether subscribing to OnlyFans is cheating disagreed, with one saying it wasn't equivalent to an affair but still considered it a "dog act" that crossed a line in a relationship. "If I was with someone for say five years, I’d be like, ‘what’s going on here?’" he reasoned. "That would be a big fight. Whereas with someone new? Bye."

One other man, wearing a Fedora hat, firmly rejected the idea of women looking at naked men online. “I wouldn’t even date her in the first place,” he declared. “I think OnlyFans is f–ked. I’d break up with them on the spot.” Another interviewee, an Irish expat, expressed his belief that it was a “waste of money,” asking, “If you have a partner, why do you need OnlyFans?”

The financial aspect also plays a part in people's concerns, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Subscriptions to OnlyFans usually cost between $5 and $10 a month, with additional private messages from creators costing between $3 and $200 each.

Interestingly, the survey found that couples living together are less concerned about the platform than those who live apart. Among those in cohabiting relationships, 41 percent felt it depends on the type of interaction, while 55 percent of people in non-cohabiting relationships believed it was cheating.

While studies have shown that couples who watch pornography together report higher sexual and relationship satisfaction, experts warn that the hidden nature of porn consumption often harms relationships, particularly when it’s used by one partner secretly.

