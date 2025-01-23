‘Good news for everyone’: Australian tennis star divorces husband, sets up OnlyFans account

Arina Rodionova, a Russian-born tennis player from Australia, and her husband, former Australian rules footballer Tyrone Vickery, have announced they are getting a divorce, with the announcement coming days after she debuted on OnlyFans, an adults-only website. Arina Rodionova and Tyrone Vickery announced their divorce in an Instagram video (nstagram.com/arinarodio)

In a video uploaded to her Instagram, Rodionova and Vickery – they married in December 2015 – noted they had been separated for ‘more than a year.’

“Hey guys, we've got a quick announcement to make: we're getting divorced. We have been separated for over a year. Friends and family know but we just wanted to let the wider community to know about this situation,” Rodionova said in the video.

Vickery added, “Yeah we're good…we're good with each other. Wish each other the best. Thanks for your support.”

Without turning around, Rodionova offered a handshake to Vickery, who held a half-eaten banana in his hand. Instead of shaking her hand, he placed the banana there, and they broke into a chuckle.

Later, Rodionova shared a video of herself from a flight out of Sydney, Australia's largest city, with the message, “Bye Australia, love you always.”

It was on January 12 when she announced the creation of her OnlyFans account.

“Good news for everyone who was asking, "My OnlyFans account was confirmed so here we go. Let's do this,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her bio on the adults-only platform, Rodionova calls herself a tennis player 'but a fun one."

Last year, Rodionova revealed she was ‘prompted’ by a fan to move to OnlyFans, in what the former described as the ‘best compliment.’

“Stop with tennis, you’ll make more money with OnlyFans. It was the best compliment, which I’ve got this year,” Rodionova mentioned in a vlog with fellow tennis player Daria Kasatkina.