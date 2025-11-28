American OnlyFans model Sophie Rain claims she made $95 million in two years, X reacts: ‘Why do I even go to work’

Sophie Rain, an American OnlyFans model, shared on X that she had made over $95 million in two years. Her post has prompted a series of reactions on social media, with many criticising her. Sophie Rain’s post about her income has created chatter on X. (X/@sophieraiin)

“Thankful for two years on here,” Rain tweeted, along with a screenshot. The graph of her income from June 2023 to November 2025 shows her total earnings as $95,005,586.26. Additionally, it exhibits a growth rate of over 26,000 per cent, accompanied by steady income growth over the years.

What did social media say?

People were not happy with the post, and they didn't hold back while expressing their reactions. An individual wrote, “Why do I even go to work when I can make $95 million in OnlyFans?”

Another claimed that Rain’s OF career allows her to earn more than someone who goes through a daily grind at a job after graduating from an Ivy League college. “Imagine spending 16 years in school, attending an Ivy League, earning a perfect GPA, doing 6 internships, grinding 75 hrs a week for 15 years to make MD. And then you see a 21-year-old OF creator make more in 2 years than you will over your entire career.”

A third commented, “How t* is this even possible? I've never met anyone who pays for OnlyFans, yet you've made more money in a single day than I have made in my 24 years of life.” A fourth expressed, “You made 95M? I made instant noodles 95 times this month.”

Who is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain started her OnlyFans account after she was fired from her job as a waitress. In 2024, she shared her income graph, which showed that she made around $43 million.

As per reports, she is based in Miami and is a Florida native. Reportedly, she grew up on food stamps and now supports her family with the money she earns through her content.