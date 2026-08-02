Charges framed against 10, including 4 ex-cops in, Antilia bomb scare case

A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Saturday framed charges against ten accused in the Antilia explosives scare case, including former police officers Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma, paving the way for the trial to begin. The court has posted the matter for August 3 for pre-trial formalities required to be completed before the court starts recording evidence. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Among the others against whom charges were framed are former assistant police inspector Rayazuddin Kazi, Waze’s colleague at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU); former Crime Branch police inspector Sunil Mane, and former constable Vinayak Shinde.

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Details of the case The case relates to the discovery of an abandoned green Mahindra Scorpio near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai. The SUV, discovered at the location on February 25, 2021, contained 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threatening note.

The case is linked to the murder of Thane-based trader Mansukh Hiran, owner of the green Mahindra Scorpio. Hiran’s body was found in the Thane creek on March 5.

At the centre of the case is dismissed former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who headed the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch at the time. He was dismissed from service and is currently in judicial custody.

The five private individuals who face charges are cricket bookie Naresh Gor, who allegedly provided SIM cards to Waze and Sharma’s alleged henchmen; Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothukari and Mani Soni.

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Accused present before special NIA Judge Seven of the ten accused were present before special NIA Judge Chakor S Bawiskar on Saturday. All of them, including the others through their lawyers, pleaded “not guilty”. They have been charged with criminal conspiracy, abduction, murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and terrorist acts and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1969, as well charge under the Explosive Substances Act.

The court has posted the matter for August 3 for pre-trial formalities required to be completed before the court starts recording evidence.

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What the NIA and prosecution say According to the NIA, Waze masterminded the conspiracy apparently to “regain” the status of a “supercop”. He allegedly got Hiran killed after he refused to take responsibility for planting the explosives-laden vehicle outside Antilia, and fearing he could expose the plot.

According to the prosecution, Waze knew Hiran and had borrowed his SUV for personal use. On February 18, 2021, Waze declared the vehicle stolen and got an FIR registered at the Vikroli police station. Later, the NIA claimed, Waze placed 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note threatening the Ambani family in a backpack, which he planted inside the vehicle and parked it outside Antilia.

On February 25, 2021, security personnel at Antilia noticed the SUV and police found the gelatin sticks and note inside it. The investigation was entrusted to the crime branch. Interestingly, Waze himself was the initial investigating officer and even “questioned” Hiran for three days.

The NIA claims Waze tried to persuade Hiran to take the blame for parking the explosives-laden vehicle outside Antilia and decided to get him killed when he refused. According to the agency, Pradeep Sharma took on the responsibility of killing Hiran, and entrusted the job to his henchmen – Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothukari and Mani Soni.

Police inspector Sunil Mane allegedly lured Hiran to meet him on Ghodbunder Road and handed him over to Sharma’s henchmen when he arrived there. The quartet killed the 48-year-old car-accessories dealer and dumped his body in a creek near Mumbra.

Assistant police inspector Rayazuddin Kazi allegedly helped Waze destroy evidence collected by the CIU during the initial investigation, whereas Gor and Shinde helped Waze with SIM cards obtained in fictitious names. These were used by the accused to communicate with each other when the crime was being committed.