Lil Durk federal racketeering case: VICAR charges explained as rapper set to face new trial on October 5

Prosecutors added RICO charges to Lil Durk's case in June 2026. They added two racketeering-related charges – Murder in Aid of Racketeering, (one of the most serious gang-related charges available under federal law), as well as Conspiracy to Commit Stalking, as per LA Mag.

Here's all you need to know about the charges.

Lil Durk was acquitted of all charges on September 11 after being accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot which led to the shooting of Quando Rondo ’s cousin. However, the rapper's troubles are far from over. He faces a separate federal racketeering trial on October 5.

These charges are related to Lil Durk's outfit, the Chicago-based rap collective Only The Family, or OTF, and their activities. At the time, Lil Durk's attorneys had blasted the new charges in a statement shared by LA Mag reporter Lauren Conlin.

The Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge allows prosecutors to frame Lil Durk's alleged conduct as part of a larger criminal enterprise and not a standalone retaliatory action.

It was alleged that the August 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, an affiliate of rapper Quando Rondo was part of a murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo over the 2020 killing of King Von, Durk’s close friend and collaborator.

Also Read | Where is Quando Rondo now? All you need to know after Lil Durk's not guilty trial verdict

However, Durk has been acquitted in the murder-for-hire trial. As per the publication, legal experts have opined that the VICAR charges (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) are powerful tools federal prosecutors can use as they allow the government to argue that violent acts were committed to maintain status, position or standing within an organization.

Till the separate trial begins, Lil Durk will remain in federal custody, that is, behind bars. The rapper had the Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge separated from this trial, in which he was acquitted, setting up a new hearing.

Lil Durk trial: What charges were rapper acquitted of? Lil Durk was acquitted of the following charges - conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Bowman using a dangerous weapon; stalking Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death.

Meanwhile DJ Akademiks shared a video also explaining why Lil Durk would not go free despite being acquitted.