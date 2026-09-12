Lil Durk federal racketeering case: VICAR charges explained as rapper set to face new trial on October 5
Lil Durk has been acquitted of all charges after being accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot which led to the shooting of Quando Rondo’s cousin.
Lil Durk was acquitted of all charges on September 11 after being accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot which led to the shooting of Quando Rondo’s cousin. However, the rapper's troubles are far from over. He faces a separate federal racketeering trial on October 5.
Here's all you need to know about the charges.
Lil Durk VICAR charges
Prosecutors added RICO charges to Lil Durk's case in June 2026. They added two racketeering-related charges – Murder in Aid of Racketeering, (one of the most serious gang-related charges available under federal law), as well as Conspiracy to Commit Stalking, as per LA Mag.
These charges are related to Lil Durk's outfit, the Chicago-based rap collective Only The Family, or OTF, and their activities. At the time, Lil Durk's attorneys had blasted the new charges in a statement shared by LA Mag reporter Lauren Conlin.
The Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge allows prosecutors to frame Lil Durk's alleged conduct as part of a larger criminal enterprise and not a standalone retaliatory action.
It was alleged that the August 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, an affiliate of rapper Quando Rondo was part of a murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo over the 2020 killing of King Von, Durk’s close friend and collaborator.
Also Read | Where is Quando Rondo now? All you need to know after Lil Durk's not guilty trial verdict
However, Durk has been acquitted in the murder-for-hire trial. As per the publication, legal experts have opined that the VICAR charges (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) are powerful tools federal prosecutors can use as they allow the government to argue that violent acts were committed to maintain status, position or standing within an organization.
Till the separate trial begins, Lil Durk will remain in federal custody, that is, behind bars. The rapper had the Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge separated from this trial, in which he was acquitted, setting up a new hearing.
Lil Durk trial: What charges were rapper acquitted of?
Lil Durk was acquitted of the following charges - conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Bowman using a dangerous weapon; stalking Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death.
Meanwhile DJ Akademiks shared a video also explaining why Lil Durk would not go free despite being acquitted.
He explained Lil Durk ‘still faces a separate federal racketeering case tied to alleged incidents from 2019 and 2022’, a pop culture page noted.
Lil Durk or Durk Banks was left in tears after the 33-year-old was acquitted today. However, troubles are far from over since the rapper will now have to battle a serious federal racketeering charge.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More