Lil Durk verdict: Jury decision made in rapper's murder-for-hire trial; Details amid ‘quiet’ day at LA courthouse

Update: The jury at the Los Angeles courthouse has reached a verdict in rapper Lil Durk's murder for hire trial on Friday, LA Magazine's Taylor Parise reported.

Original story: Despite wide anticipation of a potential verdict in rapper Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial on Friday, September 11- the Day 3 of jury deliberation, no update has come from the Los Angeles courthouse.

The blackout of information on what's happening in the trial today has left Lil Durk's fans and journalists covering the trial equally frustrated. Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, is charged with organizing a murder-for-hire plot against rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022. The closing arguments in the case were completed on September 8, Tuesday. The jury has been deliberating for three straight days.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Magazine, which has been covering the trial live, reported that it expected the jury to reach a verdict. As of 3:18pm PDT, no verdict has come in the case. Jury deliberation usually continues till around 4:30pm PDT at LA County courthouses.

Also read: Who are Lil Durk’s lawyers Brian Steel, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Christy O’Connor? All you need to know

Why Has There Been No Update On Court Proceedings On Friday? Journalist Taylor Parise, who has been covering the trial live for LA Magazine, reported on the unusually quiet proceedings inside the courthouse today. "Quite a bit of people lining the halls and waiting for news on day 3 of verdict watch," she wrote.

Hours later, when a follower sought update, she wrote: “No update at all! I wish I could read the situation and give more information, but everyone here at the courthouse is wondering the same thing... what does the waiting mean about the verdict? There's not really anyone who feels confident about making a prediction.”