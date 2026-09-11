Techie quits ₹75 LPA job to build startup, but loses ‘every customer in 30 days’

From Nokia to Netflix, some of the world’s greatest companies today exist because they understood the importance of pivoting from an unsuccessful business model to a promising one. Closer home, one young entrepreneur learned the importance of pivoting when she lost “every customer” in one month. Khyati Thakur, founder of Fridayy AI, opened up about the challenges of building a startup.

Khyati Thakur opened up about the challenges of building a startup and the importance of innovating in a LinkedIn post — sharing that she had quit a high-paying job to build her own company.

The co-founder of Fridayy AI also revealed that the startup once lost “every customer” in 30 days, forcing them to rethink their business strategy completely.

‘Quit ₹ 75 LPA job’ Thakur, who holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Southern California, revealed that she was earning ₹75 lakh in a tech job. She chose to give up that impressive salary in order to build her own startup, but soon faced an unprecedented challenge.

“I quit my ₹75 LPA job to build a startup. Our first product, ChatGPT and Google AI made it irrelevant. We lost every customer in 30 days,” she shared on LinkedIn.

“It took us 7 months to find a pivot. Another 9 to build something meaningful,” the co-founder of Fridayy AI revealed.

Fridayy helps small businesses create online stores, product catalogues and marketing content and sell across marketplaces using AI.

Thakur admitted that building a company has been extremely difficult, with a long pivot, slow B2B sales and a limited runway, but she is still glad that she took the risk and gave it everything.