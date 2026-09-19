Uttarakhand to map 100 trekking routes using GPS and GIS technology

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off an expedition team tasked with conducting GPS/GIS mapping and technical surveys of 100 major trekking and hiking routes across the state. The initiative aims to improve trekking safety, navigation, emergency response and tourism infrastructure in the Himalayan region. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Teams constituted by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council will carry out field surveys of selected routes and prepare detailed digital maps. According to Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal, the mapping exercise will support the development of an online and offline GPS navigation application covering all 100 routes.

The offline functionality is intended to help trekkers access trail and route information even in areas without network connectivity. The application will also support rescue operations during emergencies. Garbyal said that after successful implementation, Uttarakhand would become the first state in the country to develop an online and offline GPS navigation application covering 100 mapped trekking routes.

The survey will also identify suitable locations for campsites, dustbins and toilets, supporting future infrastructure development, waste management and environmental protection.

At a separate ‘Chief Minister Youth Student Chintan’ programme, Dhami interacted with 140 selected students from across Uttarakhand and discussed their ideas for the state’s future. He said practical suggestions from young people would be considered for integration into government schemes and policymaking.

The Chief Minister also announced that students in Classes 10 and 12 studying in government schools would receive funds through direct benefit transfer to purchase tablets.

The state government also flagged off an eight-member Nepal disaster relief assistance team led by Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha central president Padam Singh Thapa. The team plans to assist affected families, adopt a village in Nepal, support school construction and distribute educational materials to children.