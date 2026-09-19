34-year-old NRI seeks advice on moving to Bengaluru with ₹38 crore: ‘We want the FatFIRE lifestyle’

A 34-year-old NRI living in London with a net worth of ₹38 crore is considering moving back to Bengaluru for a "FatFIRE" lifestyle. Despite his massive savings, he turned to social media over concerns about international school fees, healthcare, and currency depreciation, sparking wide debate among online users. The man shared the lifestyle he wants in Bengaluru. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I'm 34M, married, and we have two beautiful kids (6 and 3). We’ve been in London for 12 years, saved aggressively, and the recent bull run pushed our NW to just over £3M GBP (~ ₹38 Cr),” the man wrote on Reddit.

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He continued, “We are seriously considering moving back to Bengaluru (sic) soon. The plan is to buy a house in a good area, maybe Sadashivnagar or a similar premium locality (no loan), and settle down.”

Giving a peek into what kind of lifestyle he wants to maintain in India, the man wrote, “We want the ‘FatFIRE’ lifestyle. We plan to travel internationally at least once a year, and we want top-tier international schooling for the kids (IB or IGCSE).”

He added, “I know £3M sounds like a massive amount, but I'm worried about the ‘invisible’ costs in India. The crazy cost of premium healthcare, the insane fees for good international schools, and the constant pressure of lifestyle creep. Plus, the GBP to INR depreciation over the next 20 years is quietly terrifying.”

Giving a breakdown of his net worth, the man explained:

£1.4M in index funds/ETFs (mostly VWRP)

£800k in ISAs

£500k in SIPPs/Pension

£300k in cash/HYSA

He asked Reddit users for suggestions, saying he would love to learn more from someone who has relocated to India with a similar corpus.