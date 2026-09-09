Gurugram man reveals house help’s ₹60,000 monthly income, says her financial discipline is a 'reality check for us'

A Gurugram-based professional's LinkedIn post about his house help's approach to managing a ₹60,000 monthly income has sparked a discussion online, with many debating what financial discipline really means. The man shared the details of his house help’s finances and the choices she makes to secure her family’s future. (Representational image)

In his post, Shiva Mittal shared the details of his house help's finances and the choices she makes to secure her family's future. He shared how she balances household expenses, her daughter's education, rent and an EMI for land back home, saying her spending habits made him rethink his own approach to money.

"My maid in Gurugram makes about ₹60,000 a month, and the way she manages it is a reality check for most of us," Mittal wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Mittal shared that the woman works across 5-6 homes every day and takes 3-4 fixed leaves a month. Despite her demanding schedule, she manages to support her daughter's education at a private school while taking care of her daily expenses. She also pays ₹10,000 in monthly rent, excluding utilities, and is also steadily repaying an EMI for a piece of land worth ₹6 lakh in her hometown.

For Mittal, however, the most striking part of the conversation was not how much the woman earns, but how she chooses to spend it. He said that the conversation with his house help made him look at financial discipline differently.

"What struck me most wasn't just the math, but where that money actually goes. What you don't spend is what you save, that's her simple logic. Her entire life runs strictly on necessities. She has no personal aspirations for herself. Except ensuring a secure, stable future for her daughter. And the only EMI she pays is toward an appreciating asset and a real long-term safety net," Mittal wrote.