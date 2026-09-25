iPhone 18 Pro users face reboot bug, Apple reportedly readies a fix
Apple is reportedly preparing an iOS 27 update to fix a bug causing the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max to freeze and restart after failed Face ID unlock attempts.
Apple’s latest flagship iPhones have run into an unexpected software issue just days after going on sale. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, launched alongside the iPhone maker’s first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, earlier this month, have been facing reports of freezing and sudden restarts following failed Face ID authentication attempts. The Cupertino-based tech giant is aware of the problem and is reportedly preparing a software update to address it. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro bug and when a fix could arrive.
Apple reportedly preparing an iOS 27 update
As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple has confirmed that it knows about the rebooting issue affecting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone maker is said to be working on a fix, which could arrive through a new iOS 27 update next week.
The problem first surfaced last week, when users began reporting that their phones would become unresponsive after a failed Face ID unlock attempt. The devices would reportedly freeze for a few seconds before restarting automatically.
The 9to5Mac report also notes that affected users could find a corresponding panic log in the iPhone Analytics section of the Settings app. This suggests the issue is being recorded as a system-level crash, although the precise cause has not been established publicly.
Apple has not reportedly detailed what triggers the failure, so it remains unclear whether it affects a particular set of circumstances or is more widespread. For now, the expected software update is the clearest indication of when users might see a fix.
Is the new Dynamic Island linked to the issue?
The iPhone 18 Pro series introduced a smaller Dynamic Island, which Apple says can display three Live Activities simultaneously, compared with two on previous models.
To make room for the revised design, the tech giant moved the Face ID sensor from the visible Dynamic Island area to the top-left corner of the display, placing the hardware beneath the screen.
That change has naturally raised questions about whether the new Face ID arrangement is connected to the rebooting bug. However, reports suggest the issue is software-related and not caused by the hardware redesign. Users experiencing the problem will likely have to wait for the upcoming iOS 27 update to see whether it resolves the issue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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