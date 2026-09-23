Beats 360 launched in India with interchangeable cushions: Check price, features, availability and more
Apple-owned Beats has launched the Beats 360 in India with ANC, interchangeable cushions, IPX4 water resistance and up to 32 hours of battery life.
Apple-owned Beats has launched its new Beats 360 over-ear headphones in India, targeting users who want a single pair for commuting, travel, work and workouts. The headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation, interchangeable cushions, an IPX4 rating and up to 32 hours of battery life. They also bring features designed for both Apple and Android users. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the Beats 360, including its price, features, battery life and availability in India.
Beats 360 features and specifications
The Beats 360 use a new acoustic architecture with custom drivers featuring three-layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets. Beats claims this setup is designed to deliver more detail and depth while keeping distortion low. The headphones feature the company's most advanced ANC system yet, with Beats claiming up to 1.75 times more combined active and passive noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro.
One of the more unusual additions here is the interchangeable cushion system. Users can remove and replace both the ear cushions and headband cushion. The headphones can recognise the installed configuration and adjust their acoustic tuning accordingly.
The Beats 360 support ANC, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Dolby Atmos is also supported. Nine digital MEMS microphones are used across ANC and voice pickup, with a beam-forming microphone helping improve call clarity.
Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, with Apple users getting features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My. Android users get Fast Pair, Audio Switch and Find Hub support.
Beats 360 price in India and availability
The Beats 360 are priced at ₹42,900 in India and is going to be available in Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky colour options. Each variant comes with matching performance knit ear cup and headband cushions.
The headphones are also the Apple-owned brand's first over-ear model with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They fold flat for easier storage and come with a woven ripstop carrying case.
Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours, including ANC and personalised spatial audio. A five-minute USB Type-C charge is claimed to provide up to one hour of playback.
Beats is also selling separate cushion kits for ₹6,900. Performance knit options come in Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt, while UltraPlush kits are available in Black and Cloud. These headphones can be ordered through Apple's website, while retail and in-store availability begins September 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
You may be interested in
THE 360 SECOND RULE: Reclaim Your Brain in 6 Seconds (360 Micro-Habits to Beat Digital Fatigue)
- THE 360 SECOND RULE: Reclaim Your Brain in 6 Seconds (360 Micro-Habits to Beat Digital Fatigue)
₹282
Check Details
ISEE 360® Soul Beat Love Lanyard Tag with Swivel Lobster for Gift Luggage Bags Backpack Laptop Bags L X H 5 X 0.8 INCH
- ISEE 360® Soul Beat Love Lanyard Tag with Swivel Lobster for Gift Luggage Bags Backpack Laptop Bags L X H 5 X 0.8 INCH
₹198
Check Details
67% OFF
CrossBeats Fury Max Gaming TWS in-Ear Earbuds |100hr Playtime Bluetooth Earphones Wireless with RGB Lights | BT v5.4 | 30ms Low Latency | 360° Spatial Audio|3D Sound|6 mic AI ENC Earbuds Buds
- CrossBeats Fury Max Gaming TWS in-Ear Earbuds |100hr Playtime Bluetooth Earphones Wireless with RGB Lights | BT v5.4 | 30ms Low Latency | 360° Spatial Audio|3D Sound|6 mic AI ENC Earbuds Buds
₹1,999₹5,999
Check Details
57% OFF
STRAPY Watch Bands Compatible withFire Boltt Ninja Pro Bsw011 | Supreme Bsw018, Cross-beats Ignite Track 2020 | Ignite 2021, Moto 360 3rd Gen, Fire Boltt Dynamite Bsw048 smartwatch, Replacement Stainless Steel Metal Strap Band for Men & women (MULTI COLOR)
- STRAPY Watch Bands Compatible withFire Boltt Ninja Pro Bsw011 | Supreme Bsw018
- Cross-beats Ignite Track 2020 | Ignite 2021
- Moto 360 3rd Gen
₹868₹1,999
Check Details
Creepy Clown Zombie Slayer FPS - Virtual Reality Sim 3D VR 360
- Creepy Clown Zombie Slayer FPS - Virtual Reality Sim 3D VR 360
₹66,.08
Check Details
11% OFF
Akai MPK MINI MK4 Compact Midi Keyboard and Pad MIDI Controller Black
- Akai MPK MINI MK4 Compact Midi Keyboard and Pad MIDI Controller Black
₹8,900₹10,012
Check Details
44% OFF
Ebony Woman / Going East / 360 Degrees Of Billy Paul / War Of The Gods
- Ebony Woman / Going East / 360 Degrees Of Billy Paul / War Of The Gods
₹28,83,.06₹5,190
Check Details
69% OFF
LOTUNY (1 Year Warranty) 360° Magnetic Vacuum Car Phone Holder, N52 Strong Suction Mount for Dashboard, Windshield, Mirror & Smooth Surfaces, Universal Smartphone Holder - Black
- LOTUNY (1 Year Warranty) 360° Magnetic Vacuum Car Phone Holder
- N52 Strong Suction Mount for Dashboard
- Windshield
₹939₹2,999
Check Details
Broadway Is My Beat, Vol. 1: The Classic Radio Collection
- Broadway Is My Beat
- Vol. 1: The Classic Radio Collection
Check Details