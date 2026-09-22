‘I have seen it all’: Microsoft techie on losing excitement after 2 years in the United States

Moving abroad is a dream for millions, but what happens when the initial charm wears off? An Indian tech worker based in the United States recently shared a candid video reflecting on her journey two years after making the big move — and her honest take has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Ayushi Srivastava, a Microsoft engineer, reflects on life in the United States

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, Ayushi Srivastava reflected on the sense of ennui that has settled into her life after two years in the US. She contrasted this with the excitement she used to experience initially.

“I remember being so excited” Srivastava, a software engineer at Microsoft, said that she moved to the States at the age of 25. “I remember being so excited right before it,” she recalled.

Now, two years later, she has travelled extensively through the US. Opening up about the loss of excitement, she panned her camera to show a scenic waterfront view and said: “Now that I have travelled a lot in this country, this is my view right now. I am feeling used to it.”

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The BITS Pilani graduate said that she has seen many buildings and many picturesque views — so much so that she now feels no enthusiasm for them anymore.

“Maine badi buildings dekh li hai, maine bahut saaf hawa, saaf paani, snow, summer, autumn, fall sab dekh liya hai. Mujhe ye bhi normal lag raha hai (I have seen many tall buildings. I have experienced clean air, clean water, snow, summer, autumn. I have seen it all. Now it all looks normal to me),” she explained.