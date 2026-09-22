Maharashtra forms cabinet sub-committee to take urgent drought relief decisions

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to decide on drought relief and monitor the situation across the state. Fadnavis said he and the two deputy CMs will review the committee’s report weekly and make decisions at the senior level. (ANI)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision, stating the committee has been given cabinet powers and will meet every week to review field reports and take necessary measures.

The sub-committee comprises ministers Girish Mahajan, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Rathod, Pankaja Munde, Dattatray Bharne, Jaikumar Gore, Pratap Sarnaik, Makarand Patil and Babasaheb Patil, among others. Chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal will serve as the committee’s secretary.

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Fadnavis said he and the two deputy CMs will review the committee’s report weekly and make decisions at the senior level. However, major policy decisions will continue to be referred to the state cabinet.

“Immediate measures are required to deal with the drought situation. I will visit some drought affected areas,” said Fadnavis.

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He added that the committee will address complaints and provide directions based on ground-level conditions. He said drought-like conditions had affected large parts of the state, with crops such as soybean, maize and cotton suffering significant damage. Paddy in parts of Konkan and jowar were also affected.

The CM said the government ordered crop damage assessments, or panchnamas, to determine the assistance required for farmers and to seek central assistance wherever necessary.

The government is focussing on drinking water and fodder for livestock. Fadnavis said arrangements were being made to ensure water supply through local bodies.