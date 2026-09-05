National-level wrestler dies by suicide, her 2 kids dead in Maharashtra, family alleges harassment by in-laws over money

A 30-year-old national-level wrestler died by suicide in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Thursday. Her five-year-old son and one of her twin two-year-old daughters also died in the incident, while the other daughter is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, police said. The police have booked all four accused in the FIR. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/Representational)

The woman, who had won medals at the national level, had been living with her parents for the past three months following a dispute with her husband and in-laws, according to the police complaint filed by her father.

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The complainant has alleged that his daughter was harassed by her husband and his family over demands for money and other valuables. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against four people, including the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and her husband’s paternal aunt.