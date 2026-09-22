Woman pays ₹2.2 lakh security for ₹52,000 rented Bengaluru house: ‘Balcony gets so much sunlight’

Highlighting the high cost of Bengaluru’s rental market, a digital creator revealed she shelled out ₹2.25 lakh as a security deposit for an apartment with ₹52,000 monthly rent. Despite the heavy initial setup costs, she expressed genuine joy with her spacious new house. Snippets from a video showing a rented Bengaluru house. (Instagram/@rootedindiaofficial)

“Bangalore Apartment Tour! Why is the security crazy hereee?? And who are these people making videos of good flats in 30-40k, we found none in good locality!!” Ratika Khandelwal, a digital creator, posted on Instagram.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman shocked by rents during 3-week house hunt: ‘ ₹60,000 for a 2BHK’

The video opens with Khandelwal showing her home. She says, “Hey, I'm Ratika and we recently moved from Mumbai into this 2BHK apartment in Bangalore. First, let's talk about the part you actually care about, the rent. It's 52,000 for the apartment plus maintenance and water charges are extra and this comes with a covered four-wheeler parking.”

She then reveals that she paid a month’s brokerage and ₹2.25 lakhs in security. She then shows her house, which has two spacious balconies.

“This is the hall with a west-facing balcony. It gets so much sunlight which obviously means my plants are going to be very happy here.”

She also explains that her new Bengaluru home is a major upgrade compared to her previous accommodation in Mumbai, highlighting that the kitchen in her new house looks remarkably spacious and huge in comparison.

She says, “I am very happy about that because we are bringing almost our entire life with us from Mumbai. Not gonna lie, playing this setting up home game once again within four months is super exhausting but let's see, maybe life has something better to offer here."