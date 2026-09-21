Bengaluru woman shocked by rents during 3-week house hunt: ‘ 60,000 for a 2BHK’

Finding a suitable rental home in Bengaluru can often turn into a lengthy and exhausting exercise, particularly with soaring rents, hefty security deposits and limited options. A woman who has been looking for a house in the city for the past three weeks has now shared her experience, saying that the search has taken her across neighbourhoods and lanes she had never explored before.

A Bengaluru woman said she struggled to find a home after three weeks of searching amid soaring rents and deposits. (Instagram/theluxycouple_ar)

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The woman, Anamika, shared a video on her Instagram account, theluxycouple_ar, detailing the challenges she has faced while searching for a home.

‘You might find God, but a house…’

“Finding a house in Bengaluru is like... you might find God, but a house... I'm not sure. For the last three weeks, we have been going... like, just because we have work from home, we don't have any specific area or location to search. So that is also an issue, but even if we are like spending one week per area, even then it's not helping. We found a very good broker, but like, the flats, the places...” she said.

Anamika added that although she has lived in Bengaluru for the past four to five years, house hunting has made her far more familiar with the city.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now, I have been staying in Bengaluru for the last four to five years now, and till now, I was not that aware of Bengaluru. A few locations I was aware of, but now, due to searching for homes, I really know Bengaluru now. Like, I can specifically name area to area, name by name, like lanes everywhere we are searching for homes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, I have been staying in Bengaluru for the last four to five years now, and till now, I was not that aware of Bengaluru. A few locations I was aware of, but now, due to searching for homes, I really know Bengaluru now. Like, I can specifically name area to area, name by name, like lanes everywhere we are searching for homes.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ₹15,000 for 1 room to ₹1.8 lakh for luxury 5 BHK">Bengaluru entrepreneur goes from paying ₹15,000 for 1 room to ₹1.8 lakh for luxury 5 BHK)

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She also highlighted the rental prices and deposits being quoted during the search. “And the rent and deposit is crazy! 60,000 for a 2BHK - and 60,000 rent plus 5,000 to 7,000 is for maintenance, and the deposit is around 5 lakhs, 3 lakhs, 8 lakhs and so on”

Watch the clip here:

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‘Nobody is questioning why it is so high’

The video was shared with the caption: “People are giving whatever rent they are being asked for. Nobody is questioning why it is so high. The problem is that families have to pay so much, while bachelors can still manage by paying a reasonable amount for one room in a good house or a good society.”

Internet reacts

The post drew reactions from users who related to her experience. One person wrote, “Bengaluru house hunting is a full-time job itself.” Another commented, “ ₹60,000 for a 2BHK is honestly crazy.” A third user said, “Bengaluru rents are getting out of control.” Echoing Anamika’s experience of exploring different neighbourhoods, another joked, “House hunting teaches you the entire city map.”

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman shares why paying higher rent for a ‘decent society’ can be worth it: ‘Makes life so much easier’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)