Bengaluru woman shares why paying higher rent for a ‘decent society’ can be worth it: ‘Makes life so much easier’

With rents and property prices rising sharply in many Indian cities, the cost of living in premium residential societies often sparks debate. However, a Bengaluru woman has shared why she believes the added expense can sometimes be justified, especially for families with young children and those working from home. A woman shared how amenities in her housing society had made working from home and caring for her child easier. (Instagram/cradletocrawl.mom)

(Also read: Woman shows muddy entrance to high-rise where flats cost over ₹1 crore: ‘So much expense, no facilities’)

‘The perks are completely different’ Taking to Instagram, Suja Gupta shared a video offering a glimpse of the amenities available in her residential society, including a dedicated co-working space and a children’s play area.

“The perks of living in a good or decent society are completely different, whether you are living there as an owner or as a tenant. Just look at this area. This is the co-working space in my society, and it has proper air conditioning, desks, and really comfortable chairs,” she said.

Gupta explained that such facilities can be particularly useful at a time when many professionals work remotely.

“It is so convenient because these days, most people work from home, and sometimes you just feel like stepping out of your house and working from a different space,” she added.

The woman also highlighted how the society’s kids’ play area is located next to the co-working space, allowing her to remain close to her child while working.

“Right next to this room, there is also a kids’ play area where my baby is playing, and as a mother, I feel so happy living here,” she said.

‘These things make life easier’ Gupta acknowledged that rents and apartment prices in such societies have become expensive, but said amenities can make a considerable difference to everyday life.

“I understand that rents in good societies have become very expensive these days, but at the same time, if you are getting facilities like these, especially when you have young children who need a play area or a sports area, they can make a huge difference,” she said.

She added that having activities and facilities within the society could reduce the stress of constantly travelling elsewhere and worrying about children’s safety.

“Now, you can comfortably sit and work right next door while your child is playing nearby. These kinds of things literally make life so much easier and more peaceful,” Gupta said.

Watch the clip here: