Nearly half of Indian states and three union territories saw informal sector job losses over seven years: NSSO

13 out of 18 Indian states and three union territories saw declining number of workers in the informal sector of the economy, from the year 2015-16 to 2022-23, according to two reports by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) called the Annual Survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for 2021-22 and 2022-23. The survey included small businesses which may be sole proprietorship firms or partnership firms, and also vendors and hawkers. (ANI)

What type of jobs have been surveyed?

All these jobs are from the informal sector, meaning that the enterprises providing the jobs are not usually incorporated as companies.

These include small businesses which may be sole proprietorship firms or partnership firms, and also vendors and hawkers.

Which states lost the most number of jobs?

West Bengal lost 3 million jobs, the most out of all states.

This was followed by Karnataka losing 1.3 million jobs, Tamil Nadu losing 1.2 million jobs, Uttar Pradesh losing 791,000 jobs, Andhra Pradesh losing 677,000 jobs, Kerala losing 640,000 jobs, Assam losing 494,000 jobs, and Telangana losing 344,000 jobs within the same time period.

Which Union Territories lost the most number of jobs?

Delhi lost around 300,000 jobs, the most out of the three union territories.

This was followed by Chandigarh losing around 51,000 jobs and Puducherry losing around 32,000 jobs. However, data for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was not available.

Which states gained the most number of jobs?

Among the states that added jobs, Maharashtra was at the top, adding 2.4 million workers.

Gujarat gaining 762,000 jobs trailed behind Maharashtra, with Odisha gaining 761,000 jobs, and Rajasthan gaining 756,000 jobs.

This comes when the Indian government looks to focus on India's rural economy and creating more jobs in the 2024 union budget, according to a Goldman Sachs note on Monday.