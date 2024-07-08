 Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat coverage could be doubled, insurance limits may be increased - Hindustan Times
Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat coverage could be doubled, insurance limits may be increased

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The Centre could also increase the insurance coverage to ₹10 lakh per year in the Union Budget 2024, PTI reported.

The government may double beneficiary base under its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years starting with all those aged above 70 years to be brought under its ambit. The Centre could also increase the insurance coverage to 10 lakh per year in the Union Budget 2024, PTI reported citing official sources in the know. The proposal would entail an additional expenditure of 12,076 crore per annum for the exchequer as per estimates prepared by the National Health Authority, the report added.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen. Centre may increase the insurance coverage to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh per year in the Union Budget 2024.(PTI)
Sources told PTI, "Discussions are happening to double the beneficiary base under the AB-PMJAY over the next three years, which, if implemented, will cover more than two-third population of the country with health cover. Deliberations are also underway over finalising a proposal to double the limit of the coverage amount from the existing 5 lakh to 10 lakh," they said.

