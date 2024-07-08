Apple's ‘big plans’ for India: Resume iPads production, Pune for AirPod cases

Apple may soon start manufacturing its iPads in India again reportedly owing to government's push to bring more supply chains into the country. The tech giant will begin looking for a manufacturing partner after talks with China’s BYD on making iPads in India owing to restrictions amid geopolitical concerns. Apple shifted its iPad product development focus to Vietnam last year. The company has been focussing on increasing its manufacturing capabilities for iPhones and aims to increase production of components for AirPod wireless charging cases in India. (Reuters)

Citing a senior government official in the know, Moneycontrol reported, “BYD was almost ready to set up the factory for iPad in India but clearance was a problem and the situation has changed significantly now. We are now trying to help (Apple) expand further to grow for the next two to three years. There will be substantial growth."

India also wants Apple to look into making laptops and desktops in India in the coming years, the official said, adding that the company has shared “big plans” for India for the next 2-3 years with the government. The official said as per the outlet, “They want to build an alternate supply chain in India and with that more partners will come to India while existing ones will further deepen their capabilities.”

This comes as Apple shifted its iPad product development focus to Vietnam last year. The company has been focussing on increasing its manufacturing capabilities for iPhones and aims to increase production of components for AirPod wireless charging cases in India. The company also has a plan to start the production of TWS (true wireless stereo), AirPods, in India starting early next year, the report added.

“Once Apple approves it after quality testing, Jabil will ramp up commercial production of wireless charging case parts for AirPods. The ramp-up will also not just serve export requirements but will also address domestic demand once Apple finalises plans to start AirPod production in India,” a person told the outlet.

Apple aims to expand its production base in the country and is targeting to manufacture a quarter of all its iPhones in India over the next 3–4 years, an official told the outlet. This will be up from 14 per cent of their total iPhone production, he said, adding that this effort includes building a network of local vendors to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.