How digital banking is redefining savings accounts in India

Savings accounts in India are undergoing a structural shift, evolving from passive transaction tools into actively managed, digital-first financial products. This transformation is driven by changes in customer behaviour, technology adoption, and cost efficiencies in banking operations. App-based account opening, lower fees and better returns are reshaping savings accounts as banks target active usage and stable deposits. (Representative photo)

A key catalyst is digital onboarding. App-based account opening, supported by remote KYC and simplified verification, has reduced reliance on physical branches. This has made account creation faster and more accessible, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where smartphone adoption is rising. As a result, customers who open accounts digitally tend to use them more actively—for payments, transfers, and regular balance checks—rather than leaving them dormant.

This increased engagement is reshaping how banks approach savings accounts. Lower servicing costs from digital operations allow banks to revisit traditional pricing models. One notable change is the shift from quarterly to monthly interest crediting. This improves cash-flow visibility and makes it easier for customers—especially those with irregular incomes—to track earnings without shifting funds into fixed deposits.

Fee structures are also being reconsidered. As digital transactions become the norm and cost less to service, banks are moving away from frequent small charges on basic services. Zero-fee models signal a broader transition toward revenue strategies based on maintaining balances and cross-selling financial products.

Additionally, banks such as IDFC are introducing segmented account variants tailored to specific customer groups, such as salaried individuals or senior citizens. These variants adjust features like minimum balance requirements and benefits based on usage patterns.

Overall, savings accounts are becoming more dynamic and user-centric. Success is now measured not just by account openings but by active usage, retention, and balance stability. For customers, this means easier access, lower costs, and more efficient management of everyday finances.