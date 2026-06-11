Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Dua Lipa, one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. Known for her chart-topping hits, confident persona, and unapologetic approach to life, Dua has often spoken about self-growth, relationships, and the importance of self-respect. Dua Lipa inspires self-love and empowerment through understanding your value. (REUTERS)

As someone who has navigated fame under intense public scrutiny, the singer has frequently emphasised the value of knowing oneself and setting healthy boundaries. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai: ‘I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology but because I believe in people' )

In a 2024 interview with ELLE, Dua Lipa shared, “When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

What Dua Lipa’s quote means At its core, the quote is about self-awareness and self-respect. Knowing your worth means recognising your value without seeking constant validation from others. When people have a strong sense of self, they are often clearer about their goals, standards, and the kind of treatment they deserve.

The quote also highlights the importance of boundaries. Whether in friendships, romantic relationships, or professional settings, understanding your worth can help you make decisions that align with your values rather than settling for situations that do not serve your well-being.