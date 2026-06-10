Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai: ‘I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology but because I believe in people'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, one of the most influential leaders in the global tech industry. Known for steering one of the world’s most powerful technology companies, Pichai has often spoken about innovation, responsibility, and the human side of technology. As CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai champions the idea that human creativity and empathy are vital in technology's evolution. (AP)

As he celebrates his 54th birthday today (June 10), let’s revisit one of his most thoughtful reflections on optimism and progress.

In an April 2026 interview with 60 Minutes, Sundar Pichai said: “I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology, but because I believe in people.” The statement reflects his belief that while technology evolves at a rapid pace, it is human creativity, empathy, and decision-making that ultimately shape its impact on the world. (Also read: Quote of the day by Allu Arjun: ‘From the outside it seems, everyone is part of the race, running together…’ )