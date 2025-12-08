Want to raise a smart baby? UK surgeon shares ‘secret nutrient’ for pregnant mothers to boost foetal brain development

If you’re pregnant and dreaming of giving your baby the best possible start - including a sharp, healthy brain - the answer may be simpler than you think: it could be on your plate. One nutrient gaining growing attention for its powerful role in foetal brain development and early cognitive function is choline, and prioritising it during pregnancy could make a meaningful difference right from the start. Try out Dr Rajan's recommendations to boost brain development of your baby.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the importance of nutritional choline during pregnancy to support healthy brain development of the foetus. In an Instagram video posted on December 6, the surgeon explains how much choline pregnant women need each day and highlights the best dietary sources.

How much choline do pregnant women need?

Dr Rajan highlights that choline is especially important for building a baby’s brain during pregnancy, in order to support cognitive development from the start. However, there is some discrepancy regarding the daily requirement and more recent research suggests an amount more than double of the recommended intake limit in order to enhance cognitive benefits of the baby.

The surgeon clarifies this discord - “Choline is very important but the recommended daily intake of choline is only 450 milligrams. Although there is newer clinical research suggesting there could be additional cognitive benefits in infancy and early childhood when a mom consumes a total of 930 milligrams of choline every day during pregnancy.” He also adds that his wife, who is expecting, aims for the higher upper limit.

Dr Rajan points out one of the major issues most expectant mothers face - they still fall short of adequate choline intake, with the average intake hovering far below the recommended level - at around 270 milligrams. He explains, “But the issue is, many pregnant women still don't get enough choline and average somewhere closer to 270 milligrams and this can increase the risk of neural tube defects and foetal brain development.”

How to hit the daily target?

Dr Rajan highlights that it is not particularly difficult to hit the daily target - with a strategic balanced diet, you can easily hit 450 milligrams or even more. He shares a few key foods from his wife’s diet that help enhance her dietary choline levels.

Eggs - One egg contains 150 milligrams of choline.

Soybeans - One cup of soybeans contains 100 milligrams of choline.

Chickpeas - One cup of cooked chickpeas contains 70 milligrams.

Wheat germ - Half a cup of wheat germ contains 150 milligrams.

Broccoli - A cup of cooked broccoli contains 60 milligrams.

Supplements - Taking choline supplements definitely gives you a headstart.

Dr Rajan highlights the importance of prenatal nutrition research before pregnancy, explaining, “If you're creating a tiny human or you've already got one on the way, it is worth reading as much as you can about nutrition in the prenatal stage because you're literally deciding the hardware and software of your little monster.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.