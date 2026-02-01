Budget speech LIVE: All eyes on Sitharaman’s 11 am speech; taxation, fiscal strategy in focus
Budget speech LIVE: Expectations are high ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth speech, this year, the focus is expected to shift decisively to Part B of the Budget speech, which deals with taxation and financial proposals.
Budget speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1 at 11am, presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time and setting a new record for continuous tenure in the finance ministry. Marking a first in independent India’s history, the Budget will be presented on a Sunday. Expectations are high ahead of the speech, which government sources say will look markedly different from those delivered over the past seven decades....Read More
This year, the focus is expected to shift decisively to Part B of the Budget speech, which deals with taxation and financial proposals, moving away from the traditional emphasis on Part A that outlines policy initiatives and sectoral plans. Sitharaman’s speech for the April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal is expected to devote significantly more time to taxation, receipts, expenditure and fiscal strategy, as reported by HT earlier. Follow Union Budget 2026 live
Income tax relief in focus
As in previous years, income tax announcements are among the most closely watched in Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. Individuals who received relief last year through higher exemption limits and GST rate cuts are hoping for further measures, particularly an increase in the standard deduction. Follow Income Tax 2026 LIVE updates
Expectations are also high around reforms and planned government expenditure, even as the broader focus shifts to fiscal management and legal financial proposals. Follow Stock Market LIVE updates
What’s on the Lok Sabha agenda today
According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for 2026-27.
She will also lay on the table two statements mandated under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.
Finance Bill to be introduced
The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will seek leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, and formally introduce it in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Bill gives legal backing to the government’s taxation and financial proposals announced in the Budget.
Economic Survey 2025-26
Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for 2025-26 in Parliament on Thursday, following long-standing tradition.
Often described as the economy’s annual “report card”, the Survey explains the rationale behind upcoming fiscal decisions by analysing trends, challenges and growth drivers, while the Budget lays out future spending and taxation plans.
PM Modi on Sitharaman’s Budget speech
Sitharaman, who took charge of the finance ministry on May 31, 2019, will become the longest-serving finance minister to hold the post continuously. She completed six years and eight months in office on January 31, 2026, and Sunday’s presentation will mark her record ninth Budget in a row.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sitharaman presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time “will be recorded as a matter of pride in India's parliamentary history”.
What time will Budget’s speech start
FM Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her Union Budget 2026 speech in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday. The Budget address typically runs for around 90 to 120 minutes, after which the Finance Bill is formally tabled in Parliament.
Where to watch Budget 2026
The Budget speech will be broadcast live across multiple platforms including on Hindustan Times. Viewers can watch the proceedings on Sansad TV and Doordarshan, while official livestreams will also be available on the India Budget Portal and the budgetlive.nic.in website. The speech will be streamed on the Sansad TV and PIB India YouTube channels.
Are stock markets open today
The Indian stock markets are open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, with a special live trading session scheduled to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026.
Budget speech LIVE: Sitharaman holds record for longest budget speech
Budget speech LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Union Budget speech. In 2020, her Budget address lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes, making it the longest in India’s parliamentary history.
Budget speech 2026: Jobs, capex and fiscal discipline likely to be in focus
Budget speech 2026: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to prioritise job-creating growth while maintaining fiscal prudence in Union Budget, as India navigates geopolitical risks amid steep US tariffs.
The Budget speech, scheduled for 11 am, is likely to spell out higher government spending on infrastructure such as roads, ports and railways to sustain demand and generate employment. The measures are aimed at shielding the world’s fastest-growing major economy from external headwinds, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg News.
Economists also expect the government to announce a lower fiscal deficit target of 4.2% of gross domestic product for the financial year beginning in April.
Budget speech LIVE: Sitharaman’s record tenure as finance minister
Budget speech LIVE: Sitharaman, who took charge of the finance ministry on May 31, 2019, will become the longest-serving finance minister to hold the post continuously. She has led the ministry through the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of global geopolitical turmoil, during which India emerged as the fastest-growing major economy.
She completed six years and eight months in office on January 31, 2026, and Sunday’s presentation will mark her record ninth Budget in a row.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sitharaman presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time “will be recorded as a matter of pride in India's parliamentary history”.
Former prime minister Morarji Desai had presented the Union Budget 10 times, while P Chidambaram presented it nine times, though not consecutively. The longest uninterrupted tenure before Sitharaman was held by C D Deshmukh, who served as finance minister for about six years and two months starting June 1950.
Budget speech LIVE: Sitharaman's speech to put ‘unprecedented focus’ on Part B
Budget speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech, the highly anticipated event of Sunday, is expected to put “unprecedented emphasis” on Part B of the Union Budget 2026-27, as reported by HT earlier, citing government sources.
The budget speech is likely to look markedly different from those delivered over the past 75 years, with the second part, which talks about taxation, receipts, expenditure and fiscal strategy, takingcentre stage.
Budget speech LIVE: What time will Budget’s speech start
Budget speech LIVE: FM Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her Union Budget 2026 speech in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday. The Budget address typically runs for around 90 to 120 minutes, after which the Finance Bill is formally tabled in Parliament.