Budget speech LIVE: All eyes on Sitharaman’s 11 am speech; taxation, fiscal strategy in focus

Budget speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1 at 11am, presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time and setting a new record for continuous tenure in the finance ministry. Marking a first in independent India’s history, the Budget will be presented on a Sunday. Expectations are high ahead of the speech, which government sources say will look markedly different from those delivered over the past seven decades. This year, the focus is expected to shift decisively to Part B of the Budget speech, which deals with taxation and financial proposals, moving away from the traditional emphasis on Part A that outlines policy initiatives and sectoral plans. Sitharaman’s speech for the April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal is expected to devote significantly more time to taxation, receipts, expenditure and fiscal strategy, as reported by HT earlier. Follow Union Budget 2026 live Income tax relief in focus As in previous years, income tax announcements are among the most closely watched in Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. Individuals who received relief last year through higher exemption limits and GST rate cuts are hoping for further measures, particularly an increase in the standard deduction. Follow Income Tax 2026 LIVE updates Expectations are also high around reforms and planned government expenditure, even as the broader focus shifts to fiscal management and legal financial proposals. Follow Stock Market LIVE updates What’s on the Lok Sabha agenda today According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for 2026-27. She will also lay on the table two statements mandated under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement. Finance Bill to be introduced The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will seek leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, and formally introduce it in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Bill gives legal backing to the government’s taxation and financial proposals announced in the Budget. Economic Survey 2025-26 Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for 2025-26 in Parliament on Thursday, following long-standing tradition. Often described as the economy’s annual “report card”, the Survey explains the rationale behind upcoming fiscal decisions by analysing trends, challenges and growth drivers, while the Budget lays out future spending and taxation plans. PM Modi on Sitharaman’s Budget speech Sitharaman, who took charge of the finance ministry on May 31, 2019, will become the longest-serving finance minister to hold the post continuously. She completed six years and eight months in office on January 31, 2026, and Sunday’s presentation will mark her record ninth Budget in a row. Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sitharaman presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time “will be recorded as a matter of pride in India's parliamentary history”. What time will Budget’s speech start FM Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her Union Budget 2026 speech in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday. The Budget address typically runs for around 90 to 120 minutes, after which the Finance Bill is formally tabled in Parliament. Where to watch Budget 2026 The Budget speech will be broadcast live across multiple platforms including on Hindustan Times. Viewers can watch the proceedings on Sansad TV and Doordarshan, while official livestreams will also be available on the India Budget Portal and the budgetlive.nic.in website. The speech will be streamed on the Sansad TV and PIB India YouTube channels. Are stock markets open today The Indian stock markets are open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, with a special live trading session scheduled to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026. ...Read More

