Budget 2026 stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty in focus ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2026 stock market LIVE updates: Union Budget 2026 comes at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. However, the government faces several specific economic questions.
Budget 2026 stock market LIVE updates: India's two benchmark equity indices, the Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are in focus as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday. This is a record ninth consecutive time Sitharaman is presenting the budget....Read More
Ahead of the finance minister's budget speech, all eyes remained on how the markets would react to the government plans of spending, taxes and growth for the upcoming fiscal year.
Stock market to remain open today
Since the budget is being presented on Sunday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced that equity markets will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1, though usually weekends are off for both exchanges.
"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," the NSE said in a circular.
How stock market reacted ahead of Budget 2026
Before the Union Budget 2026 presentation in Parliament, both Sensex and Nifty witnessed a drop in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament today at around 11 am. This is the ninth consecutive time Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.