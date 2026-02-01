Budget 2026 stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty in focus ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Ahead of the finance minister's budget speech, all eyes remained on how the markets would react to the government plans of spending, taxes and growth for the upcoming fiscal year.

Stock market to remain open today

Since the budget is being presented on Sunday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced that equity markets will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1, though usually weekends are off for both exchanges.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," the NSE said in a circular.

How stock market reacted ahead of Budget 2026

Before the Union Budget 2026 presentation in Parliament, both Sensex and Nifty witnessed a drop in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.