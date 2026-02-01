Union Budget 2026 LIVE: India to unveil Union Budget 2026 today for growth, jobs

Jobs creation and steps to boost India’s GDP growth are seen as the top budget priorities for Sitharaman, while raising government expenditure on infrastructure and reforming the import-export equation.

That, when the share of new private investment in the Indian economy fell to its lowest level in a decade in the year ended 31 March 2024, according to ICRA. To compensate, the government increased its share of capital spending by 30% in FY24.

The common man, who received an income tax and GST relief in the ongoing fiscal, can look forward to perhaps higher standard deduction under the new tax regime as well as joint ITR filing by couples.

Sitharaman is also expected to adhere to fiscal consolidation — the government is expected to shit focus to India’s debt-to-GDP ratio instead of a fiscal deficit target seen at 4.2% in FY27.

What time is the budget today?

Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her budget speech in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 am today. The speech typically lasts between 90 to 120 minutes, followed by the tabling of the Finance Bill.

Where to watch budget live?

You can catch the live coverage across multiple platforms:

TV: Tune into Sansad TV or Doordarshan for an uninterrupted live feed from the Parliament.

Official webcast: Watch the livestream at budgetlive.nic.in or the India Budget Portal.

YouTube: Livestreams will be available on the Sansad TV YouTube Channel and the PIB India YouTube Channel.