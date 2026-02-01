Nirmala Sitharaman honours south Indian heritage in simple maroon silk saree for union budget 2026 speech in Parliament
Union budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman chose a maroon Kanchipuram saree with coffee brown border. Take a closer look at what the finance minister wore.
Union budget 2026: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped out to present union budget 2026, all eyes were on more than just the digital Bahi-Khata. Marking a historic milestone as the first Indian finance minister to present nine consecutive budgets, Nirmala continued her tradition of 'saree diplomacy', choosing a garment that weaves together national heritage and economic vision. Also read | Nirmala Sitharaman dons elegant cream saree with Madhubani border for historic 8th budget: Here's why it is special
Nirmala Sitharaman's saree for budget 2026
As she entered Parliament with the Bahi-Khata wrapped in its signature red silk cover, Nirmala Sitharaman's saree served as a colourful prelude to a budget expected to focus on 'Reform Express' and long-term economic roadmaps.
For her ninth budget, the finance minister chose a deep magenta-maroon Kanchipuram silk saree. Featuring traditional kattam (checks) in mustard yellow and a coffee-brown border with intricate thread work, the choice was widely seen as a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old weaving excellence. She paired the lustrous saree with a contrasting yellow blouse, adding a touch of brightness to the simple traditional ensemble.
Take a closer look:
A legacy in silk and cotton
Since her first budget in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman has used her attire to spotlight India's diverse textile map. Her choices are rarely just about fashion; they often serve as a tribute to specific regional crafts or symbolise broader economic themes like purity, resilience, and growth.
By choosing weaves from different states, she has provided a national platform to local weavers – from wearing a cream Madhubani silk saree as a tribute to Bihar's Mithila art to her blue tussar silk saree with intricate Kantha handiwork in 2024, and her red temple border saree in 2023, or the red and off-white pochampally saree from Telangana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.