Nirmala Sitharaman honours south Indian heritage in simple maroon silk saree for union budget 2026 speech in Parliament

Union budget 2026: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped out to present union budget 2026, all eyes were on more than just the digital Bahi-Khata. Marking a historic milestone as the first Indian finance minister to present nine consecutive budgets, Nirmala continued her tradition of 'saree diplomacy', choosing a garment that weaves together national heritage and economic vision. Also read | Nirmala Sitharaman dons elegant cream saree with Madhubani border for historic 8th budget: Here's why it is special Union budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves while posing with officials before leaving her office to present the union budget on February 1. (Reuters)

Nirmala Sitharaman's saree for budget 2026 As she entered Parliament with the Bahi-Khata wrapped in its signature red silk cover, Nirmala Sitharaman's saree served as a colourful prelude to a budget expected to focus on 'Reform Express' and long-term economic roadmaps.

For her ninth budget, the finance minister chose a deep magenta-maroon Kanchipuram silk saree. Featuring traditional kattam (checks) in mustard yellow and a coffee-brown border with intricate thread work, the choice was widely seen as a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old weaving excellence. She paired the lustrous saree with a contrasting yellow blouse, adding a touch of brightness to the simple traditional ensemble.

Take a closer look: