Budget 2026 Live: Lok Sabha allots 18 hours for Motion of Thanks debate; PM Modi to reply on Feb 4
Budget 2026 Live: This year’s Budget presentation falls on a weekend - Sunday, February 1 - with finance minister Sitharaman set to deliver it for the ninth consecutive time, a first in India’s parliamentary and economic history.
Budget 2026 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025–26 financial year, formally setting the tone for the Union Budget to be presented on Sunday, February 1. This year’s Budget presentation falls on a weekend, with Sitharaman set to deliver a record ninth consecutive Union Budget, a first in India’s parliamentary and economic history....Read More
The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows established parliamentary convention, offering an assessment of the economy before the government outlines its fiscal and policy priorities for the year ahead.
Often described as the country’s annual economic “report card”, the Economic Survey provides a detailed, data-driven review of economic performance over the past year and sketches a broad roadmap for future policy direction. As the government’s flagship annual publication, it analyses key macroeconomic trends and developments from the previous 12 months.
Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media outside Parliament, underlining what he described as India’s strong growth momentum. He said the beginning of the current quarter had been “very positive” and portrayed a self-confident India as “a ray of hope for the world today”.
The Prime Minister said the country had boarded the “Reform Express”, overcoming long-pending challenges while simultaneously working towards durable, long-term solutions. Emphasising the need for constructive engagement, he said the focus should be on finding solutions rather than creating obstacles during the Budget Session.
Modi also highlighted the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, calling it “free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India”. He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would leverage the agreement to enhance their capabilities, describing the FTA as a significant step towards building a confident, competitive and productive economy.
Meanwhile, the government has allocated 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament during the Budget Session.
The debate will be held over three days - February 2, 3 and 4, a decision taken at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks in the House on February 4.
Sources also said the Lok Sabha will take up a general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27 on February 5, 9, 10 and 11, with 18 hours set aside for the debate. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.
The Budget Session of Parliament will run for 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2.
Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing parliamentary standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Budget 2026 Live: When will the budget be presented?
Budget 2026 Live: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey of India for the financial year 2025–26 in Parliament, setting the stage for the Union Budget to be presented on Sunday, February 1.
This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend.
Budget 2026 Live: What is the duration of the budget session?
Budget 2026 Live: The Budget Session of Parliament will run for 65 days, comprising 30 sittings, and conclude on April 2.
Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Budget 2026 Live: PM Modi calls Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget a ‘matter of pride’
Budget 2026 Live: "Finance Minister Nirmala ji is presenting the budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time – the first woman finance minister in the country to do so. This moment is being recorded as a matter of pride in India’s parliamentary history," said PM Narendra Modi.
Budget 2026 Live: What discussions are lined up in the Lok Sabha this Budget Session?
Budget 2026 Live: The Lok Sabha has allotted 18 hours for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address during the Budget Session of Parliament, with debates scheduled for February 2, 3 and 4.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the Motion of Thanks in the House on February 4.
According to news agency ANI, the Lok Sabha will also hold a general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27 over four days - February 5, 9, 10 and 11, with 18 hours earmarked for the debate.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to give her reply on February 11.