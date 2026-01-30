Budget 2026 Live: Lok Sabha allots 18 hours for Motion of Thanks debate; PM Modi to reply on Feb 4

The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows established parliamentary convention, offering an assessment of the economy before the government outlines its fiscal and policy priorities for the year ahead.

Often described as the country’s annual economic “report card”, the Economic Survey provides a detailed, data-driven review of economic performance over the past year and sketches a broad roadmap for future policy direction. As the government’s flagship annual publication, it analyses key macroeconomic trends and developments from the previous 12 months.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media outside Parliament, underlining what he described as India’s strong growth momentum. He said the beginning of the current quarter had been “very positive” and portrayed a self-confident India as “a ray of hope for the world today”.

The Prime Minister said the country had boarded the “Reform Express”, overcoming long-pending challenges while simultaneously working towards durable, long-term solutions. Emphasising the need for constructive engagement, he said the focus should be on finding solutions rather than creating obstacles during the Budget Session.

Modi also highlighted the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, calling it “free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India”. He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would leverage the agreement to enhance their capabilities, describing the FTA as a significant step towards building a confident, competitive and productive economy.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament during the Budget Session.

The debate will be held over three days - February 2, 3 and 4, a decision taken at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks in the House on February 4.

Sources also said the Lok Sabha will take up a general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27 on February 5, 9, 10 and 11, with 18 hours set aside for the debate. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.

The Budget Session of Parliament will run for 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2.

Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing parliamentary standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.