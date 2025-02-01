Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, made history by presenting her eighth consecutive union budget, the highest by any finance minister in independent India. And, she did it in style, donning a traditional saree. Also read | All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's budget By wearing a saree with a Madhubani motif, Nirmala Sitharaman is not only making a fashion statement but also promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting the artisans who keep this traditional art form alive.

This year for Budget 2025, she opted for a beautiful cream saree featuring a traditional gold border, paired with a contrasting red blouse. Her minimalist accessories, including gold bangles, a chain, and earrings, complemented the outfit perfectly.

Nirmala adds special touch with Madhubani art

Nirmala Sitharaman's saree with a border featuring colourful Madhubani motif is a beautiful representation of India's rich cultural heritage. Madhubani art is a traditional folk art form from the Mithila region of Bihar, characterised by intricate geometric patterns, floral motifs, and depictions of nature and mythology. The art form is known for its vibrant colours, delicate lines, and symbolic representations.

By wearing a saree with a Madhubani motif, Nirmala is not only making a fashion statement but also promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting the artisans who keep this traditional art form alive.

More details

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore her Budget 2025 saree as a tribute to Madhubani art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi, reported news agency ANI – she is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee.

When the FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute, she met Dulari Devi and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on Madhubani art in Bihar. Dulari Devi had presented the saree and asked FM to wear it for the budget day.

Nirmala's sarees over the years on budget day

Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees on Budget Day have become highly anticipated. The minister presented the 2024 Union Budget in a blue saree with swirling floral motifs in white. She wore a cream-coloured blouse to colour-coordinate with the floral motifs in the saree.

For the 2023 budget presentation, she chose a red saree with a symmetrical black geometric pattern and golden accents. The 2022 budget saw more warm colours with a brownish, red shades. The terracotta colour palette had elephant motifs near the pallu. 2021 budget presentation saw the finance minister in a red and white saree with a mild green accent by the borders. The 2020 Budget presentation saw the brightest-colored yellow saree worn by Nirmala Sitharaman.