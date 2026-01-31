Budget 2026-27 - What women entrepreneurs want from new economic priorities

Today, women are driving entrepreneurship across the country, with initiatives and schemes aimed at fostering self-reliance and inclusion. Data suggests that women-led enterprises are on the rise driven by government efforts such as specialised training programmes and financial linkages in rural districts. According to available data, women run 2.2 crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reflecting a remarkable surge in women-led enterprises. These enterprises generated over 89 lakh additional jobs for women from financial year (FY) 21-23. Nearly every second DPIIT-recognised startup now has at least one woman director, indicating a strong structural shift. Women (Voices of Youth)

But structural challenges remain entrenched. Women founders and proprietors consistently highlight issues like limited credit access, inequitable market networks, and low awareness of available support schemes, especially in rural and backward regions. Despite progressive policy frameworks, the effectiveness of support is often constrained by implementation gaps and uneven outreach.

One of the most consistent expectations from the upcoming budget is enhanced financial inclusion. Women entrepreneurs want easier access to affordable credit, with terms that recognise early-stage business risk rather than penalise lack of collateral or previous credit history. This is in sync with broader MSME demands for operational and liquidity support but with a gendered lens.

In recent years, government initiatives such as the Startup India framework and MSME credit schemes have infused significant capital into women-led ventures, but stakeholders say quantitative targets must be matched by qualitative support – simplified loan processes, lower interest rates, and dedicated credit lines for scalable businesses.

Women entrepreneurs are not only asking for money but they also want capacity building. Budget recommendations include expanded skill development programmes tailored to women founders and first-time entrepreneurs. These would complement financial support with training in digital marketing, business planning, export readiness, and compliance – skills that are especially critical in a rapidly digitising economy.

Alongside skill support, women leaders are calling for market access initiatives – platforms or government-facilitated marketplaces that spotlight women-run businesses and help them connect with buyers at scale. Given challenges such as limited networking opportunities and regional disparities in visibility, this kind of structural support could make a tangible difference in sustaining and scaling women-led enterprises.

Another emerging theme is regulatory simplification. Complicated compliance requirements can act as a barrier that disproportionately affects smaller women-run firms, diverting time and resources away from growth. Simplifying registration, tax compliance, and reporting especially for microenterprises can ease the administrative burden and foster a more enabling environment.

While urban centres often benefit from better access to finance, mentorship, and infrastructure, rural women entrepreneurs face a steeper climb. Outreach campaigns that demystify government schemes and decentralise support structures are high on the wish list. Experts suggest that community-based education and simple, local language outreach could help bridge the awareness gap.

Equally important is investments in the care economy, including quality childcare, safe mobility, and digital skilling, which can create enabling conditions for women to lead and innovate with confidence. Women’s health, too, is a powerful economic catalyst. Greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, nutrition, and maternal and reproductive health will go a long way in improving workforce participation, productivity, and long-term wellbeing.

This article is authored by Ruby Sinha, president, BRICS CCI WE (Women Empowerment) and founder, sheatwork.