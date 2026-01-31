Exclusive: Sitharaman's Budget speech tomorrow set to be unique, focus on long-term goals

Breaking from long-standing tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver a Union Budget speech on Sunday, February 1, that will place unprecedented emphasis on Part B of the Budget, government sources said. The Union Budget 2026 speech is expected to look markedly different from those delivered over the past 75 years, with the second part of the Budget speech taking centre stage. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman will present her record ninth consecutive Union Budget, with expectations high around reforms and planned government expenditure. However, unlike previous years where the speech largely focused on Part A - which outlines planned initiatives and sectoral strategies - this year’s presentation is expected to devote significant time and detail to Part B.

Government sources said the finance minister is likely to speak at length in Part B, marking a clear departure from earlier budget speeches where the section consisted of only a few announcements.

“Part B of the Budget speech will place strong emphasis on both short-term and long-term goals,” sources said, adding that it would reflect India’s economic vision and priorities as the country moves deeper into the second quarter of the 21st century.

According to the sources, Part B will also offer a roadmap for showcasing India’s local strengths on the global stage, highlighting the country’s current capabilities as well as its future potential.

The second part of the Budget is expected to draw significant attention from economists and experts in India and around the world, given its broader implications for the economy and policy direction, the sources said.

Officials described this year’s budget presentation as a rare departure from convention, noting that earlier speeches typically contained extensive detail in Part A, while Part B remained relatively brief.