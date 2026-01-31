Budget 2026: Timings, key expectations, stock market update | All you need to know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1. While the budget is traditionally presented on this date every year, February 1 this time falls on a Sunday, making the occasion a rare one. This will be the ninth consecutive budget to be presented by Sitharaman, plus one interim budget. This will be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech. (PTI)

This year’s Budget is widely regarded as a defining moment—one where the government must walk the tightrope between maintaining fiscal prudence and providing the strategic fuel needed for growth, jobs, and global status.

Budget 2026 date and timings The Union Budget 2026 will be presented before both houses of the parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1, Sunday.

What are key expectations from Budget 2026? Here's a look at the key budget expectations:

With the new and simplified Income Tax Act, 2025, coming into effect from 1 April 2026, the industry expects the budget to outline transition provisions, rules and FAQ for better understanding.

A hike in the standard deduction to encourage individuals to shift to the new income tax regime from the old regime.

Rationalisation of TDS categories into fewer rates, slabs.

Overhaul of customs duty into fewer tax slabs and an amnesty scheme to unlock ₹ 1.53 lakh crore stuck in disputes, and procedural simplification to boost ease of doing business.

1.53 lakh crore stuck in disputes, and procedural simplification to boost ease of doing business. Focus on reducing India's Debt-to-GDP ratio from FY27.

Higher defence budget in view of rising geopolitical tensions.

Outlay for Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme under which cost will be shared between the Centre and States in a 60:40 ratio.

Provision for the 8th Pay Commission, which came into effect on 1 January 2026.

Tax devolution to states, in line with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Incentives for MSMEs and tariff-sensitive sectors, like gems & jewellery, apparel and leather.

Funding for exploration and processing of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth magnets. Will stock market open on Budget Day? Since the budget is being presented on Sunday, the unusual timing has raised questions among investors about whether the stock markets will remain closed on the day.

Clearing the uncertainty, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that equity markets will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am–3:30 pm)," NSE said in a circular.

The pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm, according to a circular issued by NSE.