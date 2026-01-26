Union Budget 2026: Key expectations — from income tax to GST-style customs overhaul

On 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026—her ninth straight budget presentation—amid expectation of an overhaul of customs duty on the lines of GST rationalisation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her colleagues at the finance ministry before presentation of Union Budget 2025 on 1 February 2026. (ANI)

The budget is also likely to outline the path of targeting of Debt-to-GDP ratio as India's fiscal management focus shifts from managing deficit to lowering of debt. For individuals, who last year received a big tax relief by way of higher income tax exception limits and GST rate cuts, are still hoping for higher standard deduction.

Here's a look at the key budget expectations: