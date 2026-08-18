SIA Kashmir arrests absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on the narco-terror ecosystem in J&K. The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on the narco-terror ecosystem in J&K. (PTI File)

The SIA Kashmir in a statement said that Manoj Kumar Bhat alias Pintu of Rehari Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, was arrested during a special operation.

“Bhat was wanted in connection with FIR No. 13/2022 registered on 03.06.2022, pertaining to smuggling of narcotics from across the LoC and alleged channelisation of proceeds from their sale towards financing terrorist activities,” it said.

The SIA statement said that the arrest is part of a wider conspiracy allegedly backed by Pakistan/PoK-based operatives of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. “The investigation has revealed a “sinister nexus” where narcotics are trafficked into J&K, distributed through an established network, and the proceeds are pumped into sustaining the terrorist ecosystem. Bhat is alleged to have facilitated the sale and distribution network of narcotics in the Jammu division, thereby contributing to the financial pipeline of the larger narco-terror network. He had been evading arrest for nearly four years,” it said.

The SIA said during investigation his links were established with Bashir Ahmad Koli of Churanda, Uri, Baramulla, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Braman Panzala, Baramulla. “These individuals allegedly arranged and facilitated trafficking of narcotics from PoK. The case was initially registered recovery of 1 kg heroin from Zeeshan Ahmad Sofi and Waseem Ahmad Khan at Nowpora, Sopore. Subsequent investigation led to recovery of 7 kg poppy straw and 4 kg poppy seeds. Earlier, 15 grams of heroin was also recovered from Bhat’s residence. One motorcycle and electronic gadgets have been seized and are under forensic examination, it said.”

The SIA has already filed multiple chargesheets before the competent court against Zeeshan Ahmad Sofi of Muqdam Mohalla, Radbugh Drugmulla, Kupwara; Waseem Ahmad Khan, resident of Rangai, Uri, Baramulla; Bashir Ahmad Koli, of Churanda, Uri, Baramulla; Mohammad Ashraf Lone of Saidpora Rohama, Baramulla; Mohammad Saleem Khan, of Kalgai Ramgai, Uri, Baramulla; and Zafraan Khan of Dawran, Uri, Baramulla.

The SIA said they have also secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against terrorist handler and narco-terror kingpin Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo in a separate terror-related case.