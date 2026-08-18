MCG commissioner reviews progress on CAQM action plan

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Monday reviewed the progress of measures being taken to improve air quality and control pollution in the city. The meeting reviewed air quality monitoring, traffic decongestion, public transport and electric vehicle charging, among others. (HT PHOTO)

Officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), MCG, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Haryana State Pollution Control Board, police and other departments attended the meeting, which focused on targets under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) action plan.

The meeting reviewed air quality monitoring, traffic decongestion, public transport, electric vehicle charging, parking, Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), construction and demolition waste management, mechanical road sweeping, dust control, anti-smog measures and remediation of legacy waste at Bandhwari.

Currently, Gurugram has three air-quality monitoring stations at Vikas Sadan, Gurugram University in Sector 51 and TERI Gram. Five more stations have been proposed at WTP Basai, KR Mangalam University, Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and SGT University.

Officials said the necessary NOCs have been obtained and the stations are targeted for completion by December 2026.

Traffic decongestion was also reviewed. Officials identified 31 short-term hotspots for 2026, including areas around Sector 48/49/South City-II, Sector 40/45-Cyber Park, Sector 4/5 Chowk and Palam Vihar-Rajendra Chowk/Rejangla Chowk.

Under the first phase of the ITMS, 1,200 cameras are operational at 218 locations. The second phase, covering 258 locations and 2,722 cameras, is targeted for completion by December 2026.

For dust control, around 404-km of roads have been identified for mechanical sweeping. Officials said 20 machines are currently operational and their routes are monitored through GPS.

Officials said 30 water sprinklers are currently available against a requirement of 40 during the GRAP period. There are also 13 anti-smog guns available against a requirement of 22.

Officials added that 118 construction sites below 500 square metres were inspected. Ten were found violating dust-control norms and environmental compensation and penalties totalling ₹2.20 lakh were imposed.

The progress of legacy waste remediation at Bandhwari was also reviewed.With Gurugram generating around 1,200 tonnes of fresh waste daily, officials highlighted the need to bridge an additional 1,200-tonne processing-capacity gap by December 2026.

The meeting also discussed electric mobility. Gurugram currently has 25 battery-swapping stations, 50 swapping points, 15 EV charging stations and 40 charging points. The plan is to include at least one charging or battery-swapping facility within every 3x3-km grid.

Dahiya said regular monitoring and inter-departmental coordination was needed to ensure that targets are achieved within stipulated timelines.