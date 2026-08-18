Budha Amarnath Yatra begins from Jammu, LG flags off first batch

Marking the commencement of the annual spiritual journey, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Budha Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of pilgrims for the 'Budha Amarnath Yatra', in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Sinha extended his warm wishes to all pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

The shrine of Budha Amarnath is located in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district, south of Pir Panjal.

The LG expressed appreciation to the Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas along with VHP and Bajrang Dal, local authorities, langar organisations and civil society groups for their coordination and comprehensive arrangements ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and the Budha Amarnath Ji Mela.

“The sacred journey to Baba Budha Amarnath’s abode is an enlightening experience. I believe this pilgrimage brings profound transformation and reveals life’s deepest truths to every devotee,” Sinha said.

A large gathering of eminent spiritual leaders, religious heads, public representatives, senior civil and police administrators, security officials, prominent citizens, and devotees attended the flag-off ceremony.

LG bats for dialogue at interfaith event in Pulwama

Srinagar Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that a culture in which people belonging to all faiths, systems of worship and sections of society sit together, discuss issues, examine the truth and assess reality must be created in the Valley.

Sinha who attended the ‘Mulaqat programme’ in Pulwama, an initiative of the ‘Save Youth, Save Future Foundation’, dedicated to fostering interfaith dialogue, harmony, and the preservation of India’s shared heritage in his address said that dialogue is not merely an exchange of words but a bridge between hearts, a means of nurturing trust and a path to peace and prosperity.

“Mutual trust and respect to all faiths and beliefs was an integral part of our way of life. The civilisation of our beloved Bharat gave us a profoundly beautiful message 6,000 years ago to walk together, converse together and make space for one another in our hearts,” he said.

The LG said that India’s soil has, for centuries, welcomed faiths, cultures, and traditions from across the world, weaving them into the fabric of the country. “Kashmiriyat, which teaches that true identity lies in conduct and humanity, not in labels of faith or community,” he added.

Outlining a six-point roadmap for the future, Sinha called upon administration and all sections of society to institutionalise regular interfaith dialogues in schools, colleges, and community centres to foster understanding among youth.

He stressed on youth peace ambassadors and called upon youth to lead initiatives in cultural exchange, community service, and environmental protection.

Sinha also highlighted the role of social justice and equal opportunities for progressive society and asked all the stakeholders to ensure impartial systems that deliver education, employment, healthcare, and justice to all citizens.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation, said the programme is an effort to bring people together through dialogue, harmony and our shared heritage.

“Today’s gathering in Pulwama reflects the spirit of unity and the belief that our diversity is our strength,” he said.