Union Budget 2026: Govt seen lifting spending, reforms to offset US tariff impact

The Narendra Modi government is likely to announce measures to improve the ease of doing business and boost infrastructure spending, while sticking to fiscal consolidation in Union Budget 2026, even as punitive US tariffs cloud outlook for the Indian economy. Nirmala Sitharaman with her finance ministry colleagues ahead of Union Budget 2025 on 1 February 2025. (ANI) In the budget due 1 February 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to push public spending as private investment remains muted amid lacklustre earnings and foreign outflows. She is also expected to simplify the import-duty regime and ease compliance for small businesses. “The budget will focus on both resilience and growth,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd. “The focus will be on maintaining fiscal discipline, giving the right signal for reforms and taking steps for private investments—partly through reforms and partly through incentives.”

India is seen as maintaining focus on fiscal consolidation in Union Budget 2026. (HT/Bloomberg)

India’s outlook is increasingly necessitating higher government spending, though any expansion is likely to be calibrated without undermining fiscal consolidation. Rising global risks are weighing on growth, with higher US tariffs threatening exports amid geopolitical tensions. Domestically, uneven consumption and cautious private spending have sharpened the focus on policy support. Budget 2026 Expectations: Govt Capex & Debt India's capital expenditure—mainly on roads, ports and energy assets—in the Union Budget 2026 may cross ₹12 lakh crore for FY27, surpassing the ₹11.2 lakh estimate in FY26, according to a median forecast of 29 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News. Outlay for defence may rise after a military clash with Pakistan last year. Analysts expect Sitharaman to stick to the goal of reducing government debt with the fiscal deficit target seen lower at 4.2% of GDP for the next fiscal. The plan is to reduce federal debt to 50% of GDP, plus or minus one percentage point, by 2030-31.

The government expects to get another bumper dividend from the Reserve Bank of India in FY26. (HT/Bloomberg)

The central bank cut the policy rate to more than a three-year low last month to support growth and offset the impact of 50% US tariffs on Indian shipments, partly linked to purchases of Russian oil. It also signalled scope for further easing if inflation remains soft, while injecting substantial liquidity to ease borrowing costs. India-US Trade Deal, India-EU FTA Uncertainty over an India-US trade deal has also pressured the rupee, which tumbled nearly 5% last year. The economy grew a robust 8.2% in the July–September quarter but the outlook remains clouded by global factors. It is expected to expand 7.4% in the current financial year ending March 31. Modi’s government is ramping up efforts to diversify India’s trade ties to reduce reliance on traditional partners such as the US and China. New Delhi agreed to a landmark free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) that is seen as key to boosting exports and investment, while Canada is emerging as the next focus as New Delhi seeks new growth engines amid rising global protectionism.

The Union Budget 2026 is seen as allocating more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh crore for capital expenditure in FY27. (HT/Bloomberg)