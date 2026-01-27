Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India, EU seal ‘mother of all trade deals’ to benefit two billion people

    The India-EU trade deal will reduce or eliminate tariff on 96.6% of EU goods, saving up to €4 billion in import duty. Here's a look at the key announcements.

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 2:38 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India and the European Union have agreed on a free trade agreement, capping nearly two decades of negotiations at a time of strained ties with the US.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (DPR PMO)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (DPR PMO)

    “Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. “We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger.”

    India-EU trade deal: Key highlights

    The India-EU trade deal will reduce or eliminate tariff on 96.6% of EU goods, saving up to €4 billion in import duty — so much so that the FTA is expected to double EU exports to India by 2032. Here's a look at the key announcements:

    • Import duty on European cars will gradually go down to 10%, with quota of 2.5 lakh cars per year.
    • Tariffs of up 44% on machinery, 22% on chemicals, 11% on pharmaceuticals will be mostly eliminated.
    • Tariffs eliminated on fruit juice, processed foods, olive oil, margarine, vegetable oils from the EU.
    • Tariffs on EU's aircraft and spacecraft to be elimited for almost all products.
    • Tariffs on 90% of EU's optical, medical, surgical equipment eliminated.
    • Tariff on European beer cut to 50%, spirits to 40% and wine to 20%-30%.
    • Tariff on EU chemicals eliminated for almost all products.

    In the services space, EU service providers will get “privileged access” to India in key sectors such as financial services and maritime.

    The India-EU trade deal also includes a mobility pact that allows movement of students and workers into Europe, as well as a defence partnership.

    Separately, the European Union has pledged €500 million over the two years to help India's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/India, EU Seal ‘mother Of All Trade Deals’ To Benefit Two Billion People
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes