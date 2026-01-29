India eyes ‘Goldilocks’ path as Economic Survey 2025-26 gets tabled today

The government is set to unveil the Economic Survey 2025-26 at 11:00 am on Thursday, with investors and policymakers looking for confirmation that the world’s fastest-growing major economy has successfully navigated a high-interest-rate environment to secure a “Goldilocks” scenario of robust growth and cooling prices. Chief Economic Advisor of India V Anantha Nageswaran. (Reuters)

The report card, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, arrives as India asserts its position as a global growth engine. The government's first advance estimates and recent upgrades from the International Monetary Fund suggest the survey will likely project a GDP expansion of approximately 7.3% to 7.5% for FY26, comfortably outpacing global peers.

Balancing Growth and Fiscal Discipline The Economic Survey 2025-26 is expected to highlight a significant “twin win”: a sharp cooling in headline inflation, which dipped below the central bank's 4% target in late 2025, and a resilient domestic consumption story.

Key themes anticipated in this year's report include: Manufacturing Pivot: Progress on production linked incentive schemes as India seeks to capture supply chains shifting away from China.

Progress on production linked incentive schemes as India seeks to capture supply chains shifting away from China. Fiscal Consolidation: Analysis of the government's glide path to bring the fiscal deficit toward the 4.4% target.

Analysis of the government's glide path to bring the fiscal deficit toward the 4.4% target. The AI Dividend: A new emphasis on how digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence could boost productivity in the services sector. Risks on the Horizon Despite the optimism, the Economic Survey 2025-26 is expected to strike a cautionary tone regarding external risks. Rising trade protectionism and potential shifts in US tariff policies remain “known unknowns” for India’s export machinery.

Analysts will also be scanning the text for the government’s stance on the “K-shaped” recovery—specifically whether rural demand has finally caught up with urban spending.

The Economic Survey serves as the intellectual preamble to the Union Budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. While not a policy document, its tone will signal whether the government feels it has the “fiscal space” to offer tax relief to the middle class or if it will double down on capital expenditure to bridge the infrastructure gap.

Economic Survey 2025-26: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What exactly is the Economic Survey? It is the report card of the central government, detailing economic performance over the past year. The survey reviews trends in GDP growth, inflation, employment, and foreign exchange reserves. Beyond just data, it provides a forward-looking outlook and recommends policy shifts to address structural challenges.

2. Who prepares this document? The survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), under the direct supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), currently Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran. While it is presented by the finance minister, it remains an independent assessment by the CEA’s team.

3. Why is it significant? It sets the stage for the Union Budget. While the Budget focuses on future taxes and spending, the Survey explains why those decisions are necessary by highlighting which sectors (like agriculture or manufacturing) need support. It is a vital resource for investors, economists, and students to understand the government’s fiscal direction.

4. Is the government bound by its recommendations? No, they are not. The government may choose to ignore some suggestions, though the document’s analytical depth often influences the long-term policy roadmap.

Economic Survey 2025-26: Timing and Access Presentation Date: Thursday, 29 January 2026.

Timing: It is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament at 11:00 am by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Press Briefing: Following the presentation, CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran typically holds a press conference in the late afternoon to discuss the key highlights.

Where to Download: Once presented in Parliament, the full document is made available to the public in PDF format. You can download it from the official Union Budget website: indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey