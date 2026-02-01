Search
Sun, Feb 01, 2026
Number Theory| This year's Budget: What to expect and what not to

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 06:51 am IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today. The Economic Survey presented on Thursday said it expects real GDP growth in 2026-27 to be around 6.8%-7.2% and the fiscal consolidation strategy is likely to continue. This leaves little interest in the immediate fiscal calculus of today’s budget. Does this make it an unimportant exercise? Far from it. The correct way to read this year’s budget is in the proper context. Here are some numbers that explain it better.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today(PTI)
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

