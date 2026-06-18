Malaika Arora turns heads in a striking black-and-white outfit, serving the perfect balance of minimalism and glamour

She paired the top with a wide black corset-style belt sitting at the waist, creating a striking monochrome contrast. The black embellished sequined skirt adds a sparkle, introduces texture, and prevents the monochrome palette from appearing flat.

Malaika is wearing an architectural white blouse with a deep plunging neckline, creating a bold, confident silhouette. The oversized shawl lapel/collar detail adds structure and gives the outfit a couture-inspired feel. The sleeves are voluminous with subtle puffing, balancing the plunging front and adding drama.

Malaika Arora was spotted in a chic black and white ensemble at the BT Headliners award show and party in Mumbai. Her ensemble includes a dramatic white blouse with a cinched black skirt that comes together to create a sophisticated fashion moment that feels both timeless and trend-forward. Let’s decode her look.

Her defined brows frame the face without looking overly dramatic, and the soft, bronze-toned eye makeup enhances the eyes subtly. She completed her look with nude peach lips to maintain the overall elegance. For accessories, Arora went with delicate drop earrings for just enough sparkle and rings that appear minimal and understated.

Malaika opts for a polished high bun with a slightly textured finish. The face-framing tendrils are left loose around the front, lending softness to the structured outfit. For makeup, she opted for a flawless and radiant base with a satin finish, warm and peachy blush adds dimension and freshness.

The sharply tailored white blouse, cinched black waist, subtle sparkle, sleek bun, and understated glam makeup come together to create a look that is powerful, sophisticated, and unmistakably high fashion.

Who is Malaika Arora? Known for her fitness and physique, Malaika Arora is an Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She has appeared in Hindi-language films and gained recognition for her item numbers and as a fitness icon. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan.

She starred in films like Kaante and EMI and performed in music videos for songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ ‘Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,’ ‘Maahi Ve,’ ‘Kaal Dhamaal,’ and more. ‘Munni Badnam hui’ was one of her most popular songs, which helped her gain fame and awards. She also appeared as a judge on several television shows. She married Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and has a son as well. However, the couple parted ways in 2016. She also dated Arjun Kapoor for a few years.