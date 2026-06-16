Inside Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney: How expensive is a vegetarian lunch here? It will cost you ₹4,373 for…

The video begins with Anisha showing the exteriors of Sweeney, which gives you an idea of what awaits inside. Outside, the restaurant features white walls, arched doorways highlighted by sage-green accents and dark wood detailing. Lush greenery surrounds the space, and a spacious outdoor seating area is furnished with marble tables and comfortable wooden chairs, with shaded spots that enhance the restaurant's charm.

On May 17, lifestyle influencer Anisha Dixit shared a video on Instagram about her visit to Sweeney. Anisha tried the restaurant's best vegetarian dishes there and revealed the price of the meal. Let's find out how expensive a vegetarian lunch is at Malaika Arora 's restaurant.

Malaika Arora's second restaurant, Sweeney , in Khar, Mumbai, is a tropical haven built within one of the country's busiest cities, a calm haven away from the chaos. The chic and cosy interiors welcome you in, elevated by sage-green hues, wicker, wood, and layered fabrics.

Inside, Sweeney transforms into a beach club with wooden interiors, low-height seating on the upper level, a wooden DJ booth, and black-and-white tiled flooring. High ceilings with handcrafted, slow-moving fans add a vintage feel to the space. Additionally, sage-green walls and white floor-length blinds that filter light add a soft vibe.

According to the restaurant, they aim to provide a refined dining experience inspired by the charm of a Thai village, thoughtfully blended with subtle European elegance.

How expensive is a vegetarian meal? Anisha's meal began with a welcome shot, followed by a minimalist Samui and Normandy Mocktail, which cost ₹550. She found the drink a little underwhelming and rated it 7/10. The starters included a refreshing Lotus Root and Pomelo Salad, which impressed her with its rich, sour, spicy, and crispy notes. It cost ₹650, and she rated it 8.5/10.

Next, in starters, Anisha was served Truffle Honey and Feta Parcel, which cost ₹625. "Looked like my Amazon order arrived right on my table and I did not want to return this one," Anisha exclaimed, rating the delicious dish 9/10.

For the main course, she was served Pineapple Rice for ₹595. Though the presentation was outstanding, as the dish arrived on a pineapple, it was basically fried rice: ‘good fun but not life changing.’ Anisha rated it 8/10.

For dessert, Anisha was served two dishes: Mango Sticky Rice Crème and Drop The Egg. The first dessert was a celebration of flavours, and she rated it 9/10 for both its taste and presentation. The second dessert featured a chocolate egg served with a sweet sauce that had to be dropped to be eaten. Once again, the restaurant impressed her with its presentation, earning a rating of 7/10 and costing ₹1,200.

In total, the lunch bill came to ₹4,373 for six items, including two desserts and a mocktail.