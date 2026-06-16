Step inside Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning home in Lokhandwala with a wraparound balcony, 6-seater jacuzzi and a sea-view

As one enters the actor's house, they are welcomed by a cost foyer decorated with wooden panelling and green patterned wall accentuated by a plush sofa and modern ambient lighting . The foyer leads to a lavish, spacious hall with an open layout, featuring the family's living area, where they entertain guests, the dining area, a bar counter, and a kitchen. The living room also leads to several bedrooms in the house and to a stunning wraparound balcony.

Calling it one of the most stunning homes in Lokhandwala, Farah Khan gushed over the interiors of Tamannaah's home. According to the filmmaker, the actor lives with her parents. The home is a beautiful blend of modern elements that reflect the actor's Sindhi roots and personal taste, while maintaining the harmony created by Feng Shui arrangements.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened the doors to her lavish residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, for a home tour. She gave a sneek peak inside her home to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. The filmmaker shared the video on her YouTube channel on June 15. They also visited Tamannaah's jewellery store. Let's take a look inside her home:

The stunning interiors and decor The living room is thoughtfully decorated with plush carpets, an L-shaped couch, comfy armchairs, an aquarium that brings luck, a modern chandelier, a wooden table that anchors the space, and a stunning piece of artwork that adds elegance to the space.

The dining nook, situated right next to the living area, is decorated with an eight-seater wooden table flanked by plush wooden armchairs and a comfy sofa to make guests feel comfortable while they eat. A modern chandelier and bowl-shaped wall light fixtures add a modern touch to the space, while plants elevate it beautifully.

A few other elements that elevate the space include solid, pastel-coloured cushions, vintage wooden side tables, personal artefacts collected by the actor over the years, an indoor bar counter, and large French windows that let in ample natural light.

The highlight, however, has to be the lavish, wrap-around balcony, which Farah noted is a rare and beautiful feature. It offers a gorgeous view of the sea and features a giant treadmill and a large jacuzzi that can seat 5 to 6 people. Tamannaah mentioned in the video that her father built it to fulfil her "weird fantasies," and she often uses it when her girlfriends come over. The dark wood flooring, vintage chairs, and plants complete the space.