3 bedroom tips for positive energy, according to a Feng Shui master

Here are the three Feng Shui bedroom tips she shared.

Marie Diamond, a Feng Shui teacher and author known for sharing home energy tips, recently shared three bedroom adjustments that she recommends avoiding or reconsidering. In an Instagram Reel, Diamond explained how certain décor choices and room layouts may affect the overall energy of a sleeping space according to Feng Shui principles.

The bedroom is more than just a place to sleep. In Feng Shui, it is considered one of the most important areas of the home because it is where people rest, recharge, and spend a significant portion of their time.

Avoid hanging images of still water above the headboard Artwork often plays a major role in setting the tone of a room. However, Diamond advises against placing images of still water directly above the bed.

According to her, water imagery above the headboard is associated with restless sleep in Feng Shui. Because the bed is meant to represent stability, placing water symbolism overhead may create an energy that feels less grounding.

Instead, Diamond recommends choosing artwork that reflects warmth and connection. She suggests replacing water-themed images with a heart symbol or artwork that evokes positive emotions.

While this recommendation comes from traditional Feng Shui beliefs, many practitioners view bedroom artwork as an important element in creating a calm and welcoming environment.

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Avoid placing angel imagesnear the bed Diamond also cautions against placing angel images in the bedroom, particularly near the nightstand.

In the Instagram Reel, she explained that even decorative angel artwork featuring romantic themes may not be ideal for a sleeping space according to Feng Shui traditions.

The reasoning is tied to the purpose of the bedroom. Feng Shui practitioners generally view it as a place for rest, relaxation, and balance. Décor that introduces strong symbolic or emotional themes may be considered too active for an environment intended to support sleep.

For those looking to refresh their bedroom décor, Diamond's advice is to keep the space simple and peaceful.

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Create a separation between the bedroom and bathroom Open-plan layouts are common in modern homes, but Diamond says an open connection between the bedroom and bathroom may not support optimal Feng Shui.

If the bathroom is visible from the bed and there is no clear separation between the two spaces, she recommends hanging a curtain or using another form of divider.

According to Feng Shui principles, creating a boundary between the sleeping area and the bathroom helps define the room's purpose and encourages a greater sense of balance.

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A curtain, folding screen, or decorative partition can provide an easy solution for homeowners who want to create more distinction between connected spaces.

Why do Feng Shui practitioners focus on the bedroom? Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that aims to create harmony between people and their surroundings. While its principles are based on traditional beliefs rather than scientific evidence, many followers use Feng Shui as a framework for organizing and designing their homes.

Because people spend several hours each night in their bedrooms, practitioners often consider this room especially important when evaluating a home's energy flow.

Disclaimer: This article shares Feng Shui interpretations and suggestions provided by the expert. Hindustan Times does not independently verify these claims, which are based on traditional beliefs and practices.